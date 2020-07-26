Mayborn Connect providing field trip without the trip

In the Connect program, a group leader such as a school teacher, parent or youth leader will coordinate with a Mayborn staff worker on event time and date, videoconferencing platform such as Zoom, Google Meet or Go To Meeting, and the topic or demonstration to cover.

Up to 35 people can participate in the 50-minute programs, and the content is aligned with Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills learning objectives, allowing school teachers to more easily fit them into class curriculum, Nall said.

Subjects include "Wild About Bugs," "Rocks and Minerals," "Dinosaurs and Fossils" and "Aniimal Adaptations: Bones and Teeth." The museum will add more programs on scientific and cultural topics in upcoming weeks.

The museum tested the concept this spring with classes at St. Paul's Episcopal School in Waco, St. Mary's Catholic School in West and Walnut Creek Elementary School in Azle.

Nall said Mayborn Connect aims in part to meet needs for teachers and homeschoolers who will not have the access to field trips as in the past due to COVID-19 restrictions on group activities and school travel, district cost-cutting and an increase in students working from home.