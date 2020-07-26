Mayborn Connect providing field trip without the trip

It is not quite a field-trip-in-a-box, but the Mayborn Museum's latest online offering, Mayborn Connect, is expanding the museum's educational reach to groups at a time.
The museum, one of Waco's more popular educational and tourism sites, has been closed since March because of the coronavirus.
In the weeks that followed the closure, Mayborn staffers repurposed many of their talks, demonstrations and activities into online videos aimed at families and students.
Series including Mayborn@home and Meet The Mayborn take viewers on tours of the museum's natural science collections, the Gov. Bill and Vara Daniels Historic Village, the Waco Mammoth National Monument and Waco historic homes, insect and animal specimens, and introductions to museum curators, researchers and scientists.
Since March, museum educators have created almost 30 virtual tour videos and a comparable number of children's activities.
Mayborn Connect builds on that programming and allows interactivity between multiple viewers and an onsite educator, curator or scientist.
Mayborn Connect lets viewers ask questions of the person doing the talk or demonstration, much like the in-person experience of a field trip, said Rebecca Nall, the Mayborn's assistant director for exhibits.
In the Connect program, a group leader such as a school teacher, parent or youth leader will coordinate with a Mayborn staff worker on event time and date, videoconferencing platform such as Zoom, Google Meet or Go To Meeting, and the topic or demonstration to cover.
Up to 35 people can participate in the 50-minute programs, and the content is aligned with Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills learning objectives, allowing school teachers to more easily fit them into class curriculum, Nall said.
Subjects include "Wild About Bugs," "Rocks and Minerals," "Dinosaurs and Fossils" and "Aniimal Adaptations: Bones and Teeth." The museum will add more programs on scientific and cultural topics in upcoming weeks.
The museum tested the concept this spring with classes at St. Paul's Episcopal School in Waco, St. Mary's Catholic School in West and Walnut Creek Elementary School in Azle.
Nall said Mayborn Connect aims in part to meet needs for teachers and homeschoolers who will not have the access to field trips as in the past due to COVID-19 restrictions on group activities and school travel, district cost-cutting and an increase in students working from home.
The Mayborn was hosting visits from about 300 school groups and 100 school districts in a typical year before COVID-19, Director Charlie Walter said.
That dried up after mid-March. Although Gov. Greg Abbott allowed museums to reopen in late May with capacity limits and new sanitation measures, the state order required interactive exhibits and touch displays, a major part of the Mayborn's offerings, to stay closed to the public.
The Mayborn plans to reopen to members Saturday and to the general public a week later, Walter said. A video on the reopening and new procedures will be released in the upcoming week.
