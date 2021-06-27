Mayborn Museum planning bronze mammoth statue

Future visitors to Baylor University's Mayborn Museum on University Parks Drive will find their arrival welcomed by a towering bronze mammoth and her calf.

A towering bronze Columbian mammoth, to be specific, like the living ones that grazed near the Bosque River more than 65,000 years ago and whose fossilized remains are the centerpiece of the Waco Mammoth National Monument.

It will be the first sculpture commissioned by the museum, and the search is underway for a sculptor who can create it. Mayborn director Charlie Walter said it may be 18 months or more before a finished work stands in place.

The mammoth bronze will serve as a marker of sorts: a symbol of the museum's holdings and exhibits in natural history; an explicit reminder of its connection with the Waco Mammoth National Monument; and a visual waypoint for passersby and tourists.

"It creates an iconic look, something someone would look at and say, 'That's a museum,'" Walter said.

The museum has taken part in the excavation and research at the Waco mammoth site almost from the beginning, he said. It serves as a repository for the fossils of more than 16 mammoths from the site and actively collaborates in the ongoing research there.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}