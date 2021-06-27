Mayborn Museum planning bronze mammoth statue

Future visitors to Baylor University's Mayborn Museum on University Parks Drive will find their arrival welcomed by a towering bronze mammoth and her calf.
A towering bronze Columbian mammoth, to be specific, like the living ones that grazed near the Bosque River more than 65,000 years ago and whose fossilized remains are the centerpiece of the Waco Mammoth National Monument.
It will be the first sculpture commissioned by the museum, and the search is underway for a sculptor who can create it. Mayborn director Charlie Walter said it may be 18 months or more before a finished work stands in place.
The mammoth bronze will serve as a marker of sorts: a symbol of the museum's holdings and exhibits in natural history; an explicit reminder of its connection with the Waco Mammoth National Monument; and a visual waypoint for passersby and tourists.
"It creates an iconic look, something someone would look at and say, 'That's a museum,'" Walter said.
The museum has taken part in the excavation and research at the Waco mammoth site almost from the beginning, he said. It serves as a repository for the fossils of more than 16 mammoths from the site and actively collaborates in the ongoing research there.
An idea for an external statue came from the museum's 2017 strategic study and work toward its creation begins as the museum turns its attention to renovating and upgrading its natural history and science exhibits after improvements in its children's offerings such as the $1.2 million Backyard Ecology Hall.
An anonymous donor has contributed the starting funds needed to develop a full-size mammoth and calf sculpture, but Walter declined to detail how much the project is expected to cost.
More than 30 artists have responded to a request for qualifications, with a July 19 deadline, assistant exhibits director Rebecca Nall said.
Artists must have the capacity to build a large-scale sculpture, have at least two works of similar size and media in their portfolio and be able to cast and fabricate the finished work, or identify the firms hired to do so.
They also need to have an eye for scientific and historical detail.
"It will have to be scientifically accurate," Walter said. "Also it has to be engaging and something that makes you smile."
A lifesize mammoth measuring 14 to 16 feet at the shoulder would stand more than twice as tall as the bronze longhorns that populate the "Branding of the Brazos" at Indian Spring Park.
Artists of the top three proposals will receive funding to build maquettes, or models, of their concept with final approval made after their completion. In addition to the creation of a mammoth and calf bronze, the project also will involve landscaping, lighting, paving and determination of a safe space where visitors can take pictures, Walter said.