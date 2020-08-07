Mayborn Museum reopening on limited basis, with new 'Paw Patrol' exhibit

Saturday is the first day for the public to see the touring exhibit "Paw Patrol Adventure Play," which initially was scheduled to open in June. Mayborn staff consulted with exhibit creators at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis on what adaptations need to be made for the safety of anyone going through the exhibit, Nall said.

The exhibit room will have its own occupancy limit, and only one group at a time will be allowed at its interactive elements. "Paw Patrol Adventure Play" also will be sanitized throughout the day.

Museum hours will be shortened to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission also will be reduced to $7 for adults, $6 for senior adults and military personnel and $5 for children. The museum also is offering a 20% discount for renewing and new memberships through Sept. 30.

Mayborn visitors this week can watch the assembly of the museum's newest addition: a lifesize replica of a Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur skeleton standing 12 feet tall and stretching almost 40 feet.

The replica is cast from a fossilized skeleton owned by the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas, where it is known as "Stan." Mayborn staff members will work to assemble the skeleton from its component parts in the Mayborn rotunda, a process expected to take one to two weeks.

The public can watch the installation from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

