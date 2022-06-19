Mayborn Museum taps Australian sculptor for life-size bronze mammoths

It is hard to ignore a 20-feet-tall bronze mammoth tossing his tusks and trunk skyward, and for Baylor University's Mayborn Museum that is precisely the point.

The museum recently announced the selection of Australian sculptor Tom Tischler to design and cast a family trio of mammoths — bull, cow and calf — to stand in front of the museum as an eye-arresting symbol of its collections and ongoing work with the Waco Mammoth National Monument. The national site showcases the fossils of 24 Columbian mammoths and other Pleistocene Epoch mammals found outside Waco.

The bronzes, a $1.2 million project underwritten by an anonymous donor, are part of the museum's $14 million master plan to upgrade the facility, museum Executive Director Charlie Walter said. The museum will mark its 20th anniversary in 2024.

The visibility of the mammoths when installed in December 2023 may help spur support for the museum's multi-year improvement plan, said Rebecca Nall, the museum's assistant director for exhibits.

"It's nice to have mammoths out in front of the building," Nall said.

Director Walter agrees.

"We have a wonderful, beautiful building, but without the mammoths, we look like the economics building," he said.

Walter said the mammoths not only will provide a memorable visual signature for the Mayborn, but they will remind visitors of the museum's ongoing relationship with the Waco Mammoth National Monument and the active research continuing at the site. The Mayborn is the official repository for artifacts and fossils recovered in research at the national monument.

The selection of Tischler for the project caps weeks of work in soliciting, then choosing proposals.

The sculpture selection committee, which included representatives from the Baylor art department, the Waco Mammoth National Monument and Creative Waco, winnowed a field of about 30 entries to three finalists, who then made presentations to committee members.

Museum planners had envisioned a life-size bronze sculpture of a mammoth or perhaps a mother with her calf, but Tischler topped them with his proposed trio led by a bull with arching tusks and trunk.

"He said by adding the bull, it becomes world-class," Walter said. "We agree."

Tischler's portfolio and experience backed up his design for committee members. His three-decade career in casting bronze animals, including a few mammoths, showed an expertise in animal anatomy and large-scale casting. He also had worked closely with Bastrop-based Pyrology Foundry and Studio and with foundry owner Clint Howard of Howard Designs, also based in Bastrop.

Both the artist and the foundry have works in Waco. Tischler has statues of a reclining tiger, a lioness with cubs and a group of meerkats in the Waco Sculpture Zoo. The foundry cast those animals as well as the larger-than-life bronze cattle drive of Robert Summers' "Branding the Brazos" tribute to the Chisholm Trail in Indian Spring Park.

Tischler's attention to detail will bring him to the Mayborn Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument this summer to measure fossilized bones taken from the Waco site to get the correct proportions of actual mammoths for his bronzes.

Howard said the mammoths will be among the largest sculptures the foundry has cast to this point, but it also has plans for something even larger in its future: a 40-foot bronze Buddha for a New York client.

Tischler will design the mammoths from his studio in Perth, sending the plans online to the Bastrop foundry, using a 3D printer to craft scale models, Walter said. The sculptures will be cast in pieces that the foundry will assemble when finished and ship to Waco. Heads will turn even before the mammoths take their position in Waco, said Trey Crumpton, the Mayborn's visitor experience manager.

"It should be quite a sight seeing that come down the highway and being dropped in place," Crumpton said by text message.

