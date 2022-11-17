Mayborn Museum wins Smithsonian Affiliate status

Sharp-eyed visitors to the Mayborn Museum may soon notice an addition to the museum's signs: a subtitle identifying the museum as a Smithsonian Affiliate.

It is an addition that brings pride to the museum's staff and supporters, a seal of approval that only 12 other Texas museums carry.

The Mayborn joins some 200 other Smithsonian Affiliate museums across the country, Puerto Rico and Panama that share resources with the Washington, D.C.-based Smithsonian Institution, which claims the mantle of the "world's largest museum, education, and research complex." Founded by an act of Congress in 1846 using money donated by James Smithson, it includes 21 museums that manage some of the country's best-known collections of art and artifacts.

The Waco museum applied for affiliate status earlier in the year, with the application process designed to determine whether a museum has the sufficient staff, physical facilities and resources to host Smithsonian programming that extends its mission, “the increase and diffusion of knowledge.” As such, affiliate status is a measure of quality, Mayborn Executive Director Charlie Walter said.

"It's really a statement of the quality of the staff we have here at the Mayborn," Walter said.

As an affiliate, the Mayborn will be able to tap into the Smithsonian's touring exhibits, national staff, programming and other resources, such as networking with other affiliate museums. The museum will pay a $3,000 annual fee to maintain its status.

The first product of Mayborn's affiliation is the Smithsonian's Earth Optimism Youth Action and Leadership program, which will work with local schools to offer local young people leadership training with an environmental bent.

The Mayborn also is in discussion about hosting an upcoming Smithsonian national touring exhibit, "Sea Monsters," which looks at prehistoric sea animals that populated the oceans millions of years ago. Among those animals were plesiosaurs, an example of which is in the Mayborn's natural history collection. That exhibit could arrive by summer 2025.

The Mayborn will have access to various national Smithsonian experts for guest lectures and program participation.

"It's the national museum," Walter said.

Mayborn museum staff already have been able to take advantage of valuable networking opportunities the affiliate status opens up, he said.

Rebecca Nall, the Mayborn's assistant director for exhibits, and other staff members went to Washington, D.C., last week to meet with staff from the Smithsonian and from other affiliate museums.

Baylor University's Mayborn Museum opened in 2004, building on foundations laid decades before by the Strecker Museum and the Ollie Mae Moen Discovery Center. The Mayborn also already has a national affiliation in place, serving as the official repository of the Waco Mammoth National Monument, which it was involved in developing, both before and since the site was designated as a national monument in 2015.