MCC announces grant-funded push to help students meet basic needs

McLennan Community College plans to hire two full-time employees to help students struggling with homelessness, hunger, transportation and their mental health, using a new federal grant.
MCC announced in a press release Tuesday it will receive a $575,210 grant through the Basic Needs for Postsecondary Students Program. Six community colleges nationwide are receiving a total of $5 million through the U.S. Department of Education program intended to help colleges develop new strategies.
MCC Director of Student Engagement Paul Hoffman said he urges community experts in the areas of homeless, hunger, transportation or mental health to start reaching out to the community college now.
“We’re going to need their help, and we welcome a strong partnership with them,” Hoffman said.
He said the point of the grant is to help colleges identify gaps in their student services, then connect with local nonprofits or other organizations that can help them fill those gaps.
“We know that if we can diminish the impact of those life issues, they’ll be more successful,” Hoffman said.
MCC already has counselors, a food pantry, free transportation for students through Waco Transit and other resources, but students do not always know what is available, and resources for homeless students are limited, he said.
In the food pantry’s case, the employees running the pantry have other full-time positions at the university and hustle to keep it operating on top of their jobs.
“We don’t have enough people to feed our students,” Hoffman said.
MCC has posted listings for two positions, a director of student resources and a resource specialist. Hoffman said the employees will be hired by next month.
Student Life Coordinator Jose Hinojosa said the new hires would ideally spend the rest of the semester getting situated in their new roles, then launch the new efforts during the fall semester.
MCC's announcement Tuesday came the same day the Waco City Council voted to give the college $1 million of the $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding the city set aside to support job training efforts in Waco. The money will help offset revenue the college lost because of the pandemic.
In three rounds of federal coronavirus relief funding starting in 2020 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the COVID-19 Economic Relief Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, MCC received about $35.6 million, much of which went to student assistance.