MCC announces grant-funded push to help students meet basic needs

McLennan Community College plans to hire two full-time employees to help students struggling with homelessness, hunger, transportation and their mental health, using a new federal grant.

MCC announced in a press release Tuesday it will receive a $575,210 grant through the Basic Needs for Postsecondary Students Program. Six community colleges nationwide are receiving a total of $5 million through the U.S. Department of Education program intended to help colleges develop new strategies.

MCC Director of Student Engagement Paul Hoffman said he urges community experts in the areas of homeless, hunger, transportation or mental health to start reaching out to the community college now.

“We’re going to need their help, and we welcome a strong partnership with them,” Hoffman said.

He said the point of the grant is to help colleges identify gaps in their student services, then connect with local nonprofits or other organizations that can help them fill those gaps.

“We know that if we can diminish the impact of those life issues, they’ll be more successful,” Hoffman said.

