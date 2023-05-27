Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

McLennan Community College could see its state funding hinged to student outcomes rather than enrollment beginning this fall with a major change in Texas community college funding awaiting Gov. Greg Abbott's signature.

The changes included in House Bill 8 would move community college funding from enrollment-based to based on measures of how well colleges prepare students for further education at four-year colleges, completion of associate's degrees or job preparedness. It also increases state support for educationally disadvantaged students taking dual credit classes and for students transferring to four-year colleges.

The shift in funding formulas could mean an increase of nearly $400 million for community colleges in the coming two years. It comes after community colleges across the country have seen student enrollments drop in recent years. Declining enrollment at McLennan Community College has concerned administrators and trustees, although recent figures suggest the downward trend may be starting to level off.

Interviewed earlier this month before the Senate had approved the bill, MCC President Johnette McKown said she was pleased at the prospects the new bill would become law.

"We're very excited. … I think, at the end of the day, it will be good for us and our students," McKown said. "It's a transformational bill."

It came after an extensive study by the Texas Commission on Community College Finance, which presented its report and recommendations to the state Legislature before the beginning of this year's legislative session.

If the governor signs the bill, it would go into effect Sept. 1. Although MCC administrators are shaping the college's 2023-24 budget for trustee consideration and approval in July, with revenue estimates based on current state funding formulas, McKown said the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has advised community colleges they can plan that state revenue will remain steady this year as details of the transition to the new funding plan are worked out.

House Bill 8 will not affect funding for Texas State Technical College, the county's other state post-secondary education and training institution, although its funding is outcome-driven as well.

Bills concerning the fate of tenure and departments of diversity, equity and inclusion at state universities and colleges, two of the more controversial issues in Texas higher education this legislative session, await their final outcome after the chambers approved different versions of each measure.

Senate Bill 18, favored by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as a measure he claims would curb "woke ideology" in higher education, would have eliminated tenure at state universities and colleges beginning in 2024. However, the House passed an amended version that would continue tenure while requiring universities to submit their tenure policies and procedures to the state.

After initially starting the conference committee process to resolve differences between the two versions, the Senate voted Saturday to accept the House version that allows colleges to keep tenure in place. The Senate vote Saturday likely sets up the bill to be sent for Abbott to sign into law.

A little more than half of MCC's 203 full-time faculty, 106 professors, have tenure. McKown said tenure for certain faculty positions is an incentive and its loss could affect job candidates.

"I think this (tenure) assists us in recruiting the very best faculty we can get," she said.

Another measure before legislators would ban colleges' diversity, equity and inclusion departments on the grounds that they promote racial or gender preferences in hiring.

After the House and Senate passed different versions of the measure, Senate Bill 17, a conference committee submitted its report Saturday, which represents a version of the bill that reconciles differences between each chamber's version. If both chambers approve the reconciled version, it heads for Abbott to sign into law.

MCC does not have a diversity, equity and inclusion department concerned with hiring and student administration, McKown said, and the office that carried the title of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion/Title IX has been renamed Accommodations/Title IX to better reflect its focus, which is not in conflict with the proposed law.

The state proposals on tenure and on diversity, equity and inclusion would not affect Baylor University, a private institution, though many faculty and staff at Baylor University have followed the legislative discussion of those bills.

“As a private institution, these bills will not directly impact Baylor, but we are aware of the concerns many others have brought forth regarding their potential impact on the overall perception of higher education in Texas," Baylor University spokesperson Lori Fogleman said.