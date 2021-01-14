MCC board hears redistricting plans due to census

“There are things about your district that I don’t know,” Morrison said.

Redistricting based on the 2020 census also will not require preclearance approval from the Justice Department because of a 2013 Supreme Court ruling on the Voting Rights Act. Morrison said Trustees may want to create an advisory committee with members of the community representing each district, though an advisory committee could slow down the process.

Trustees also approved the date for the board’s spring election as May 1 with a filing deadline of Feb. 12. Trustee positions up for election this year are Districts 2, 4 and 6, currently held by Earl Stinnett Sr., Ricky Turman and board President K. Paul Holt, respectively. Trustee positions are for a six-year term.

Alice Starr plaza

In other action, trustees voted to name a plaza after Alice Starr. She and husband Ken Starr, an attorney and former Baylor president, will donate $127,500 in support of scholarships through the MCC Presidential Scholars program, MCC Foundation President Kim Patterson said. The college’s naming policy requires a gift amount to at least 51% of the namesake property’s value.

The plaza to bear Alice Starr’s name borders the Learning Technology Center in the center of campus.