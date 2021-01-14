MCC board hears redistricting plans

McLennan Community College trustees started preparing Tuesday to redraw their district boundaries, but delays in the 2020 census mean the board likely will not know for several months whether it will need to follow through with the process.

Baylor University law professor Mike Morrison, who with now retired colleague David Guinn has handled redistricting studies for local governmental bodies for several decades, discussed the process ahead with trustees during their virtual board meeting Tuesday.

"I feel like 'Brigadoon.' We have a census every ten years, and I come out of the mist to do redistricting for 10 to 12 months," Morrison said, referring to a 1954 musical's titular village that appears for one day every century.

Because of a delay in reporting the 2020 census findings to Congress, the data needed for redistricting consideration likely will not arrive until May or later, Morrison said. He would work to have a report to the board by October.

If 2020 population figures show a 10% difference in population between any two districts, the board may have to change district lines. If so, Morrison would present a proposed redistricting plan for trustees to use as a starting point. Trustees likely would pay particularly close attention to any proposal that might divide a neighborhood or other type of community.