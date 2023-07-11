McLennan Community College trustees voted Tuesday night to take a look at expanding Highlander Ranch's instructional programs, use and revenue, a vote that brought a roar of approval from a crowd of nearly 200 supporters.

The 5-2 vote followed more than 40 minutes of public comments supporting the horse ranch and a task force's report on a four-year plan to increase its instructional offerings and income in an effort to shrink the annual deficit the ranch and the college's veterinary tech program has run for years.

The board's action ended fears expressed by some supporters that trustees would move to close the 200-acre ranch, located near Bosqueville, and sell the property. After some trustees shared their mixed feelings on the subject, their support of the ranch and its programs balanced against the need to be financially responsible in managing the college, Trustee K. Paul Holt moved that the board should retain the ranch with the instruction plan and "embrace the community" in planning its future.

Trustees Holt, Jonathan Hill, Elizabeth Palacios, Ilda Sabido and Geneva Watley voted in favor with Ricky Turman and board chairman Earl Stinnett Sr. opposing.

Since buying it in 2002, the college has run the ranch for its veterinary technology program and agricultural programs, continuing education classes including horse riding lessons, horse shows and boarding for nearly 40 horses. While the gap between operating expenses and revenue has closed slightly in recent years, the ranch's operating expenses have exceeded revenue for more than a decade.

In her remarks to trustees, MCC President Johnette McKown suggested the board pursue one of four options regarding the facility's fate: Retain the ranch and invest in improvements; retain the ranch and use recommendations from the four-year plan to expand the ranch's reach and revenue; accept proposals to sell the ranch; or look for a third party that could partner with the college on ranch operations.

Tuesday's board meeting moved from MCC's Northwood House, where most board meetings take place, to the larger MCC Conference Center, and nearly 200 people packed the seats to plead the ranch's cause, ranging from parents with kids taking horse lessons or learning animal care, to horse owners praising the facilities, veterinarians sharing a need for trained help and even Bosqueville school officials fearful the ranch's sale to a residential developer could upset the school district's growth projections.