MCC enrollment ticks up as college offers financial incentives to students

Other students found MCC willing to cover up to $500 in student debt if they would return to school, pay off the remainder of their debt and stay to finish their degrees or certification trainings. Students also have to enroll in at least six credit hours, complete financial literacy training and work toward maintaining a 2.0 GPA.

The Highlander Restart program started last spring with 97 students enrolled and paying back $34,400 in back tuition and fees — more than the $29,500 MCC will pay for its share of debt forgiveness. Nine students already are set to finish their degrees by the fall semester.

MCC also expanded its McLennan Scholarship for high school graduates in the top 10% of their class, awarding it based on their class ranking at the end of their junior year and continuing it for four non-summer semesters for students choosing to enroll one or two years after graduation.

In a similar effort to persuade high school juniors to choose MCC, the college also created a Rising Start Scholarship awarded to juniors who rank in the top 20% of their class. Students must take 12 credit hours and maintain a 2.5 GPA at MCC for the scholarship, which will cover half of tuition and fees.