MCC enrollment ticks up as college offers financial incentives to students

McLennan Community College's fall enrollment is slowly rebounding from the hit it took last year when the pandemic forced the college to adopt hybrid classes, masking and social distancing.
In the meantime, MCC is continuing to try to win students back by offering scholarships, debt repayment and even direct payments to student accounts.
With a week before classes begin on Aug. 23, student enrollment stood at 6,213 students, up from the 6,026 recorded at this time last year, but still markedly lower than a pre-pandemic average of more than 8,000.
"It's really kind of flat," said Stephen Benson, vice president for finance and administration.
The slight uptick occurred after the college rolled out several incentives in spring and summer aimed at lowering financial barriers for students by shaving hundreds of dollars off tuition and other school costs.
Money from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief designated for COVID-19 relief enabled the college to make direct payments of $250 to $870 to students enrolled in summer classes with payments of $375 to $1,500 for fall students.
Payment size depended on student need, as determined by Pell Grant eligibility, and is available for dual credit and undocumented students. International students need to apply for the payments through MCC's financial aid office.
Other students found MCC willing to cover up to $500 in student debt if they would return to school, pay off the remainder of their debt and stay to finish their degrees or certification trainings. Students also have to enroll in at least six credit hours, complete financial literacy training and work toward maintaining a 2.0 GPA.
The Highlander Restart program started last spring with 97 students enrolled and paying back $34,400 in back tuition and fees — more than the $29,500 MCC will pay for its share of debt forgiveness. Nine students already are set to finish their degrees by the fall semester.
MCC also expanded its McLennan Scholarship for high school graduates in the top 10% of their class, awarding it based on their class ranking at the end of their junior year and continuing it for four non-summer semesters for students choosing to enroll one or two years after graduation.
In a similar effort to persuade high school juniors to choose MCC, the college also created a Rising Start Scholarship awarded to juniors who rank in the top 20% of their class. Students must take 12 credit hours and maintain a 2.5 GPA at MCC for the scholarship, which will cover half of tuition and fees.
State funding for community colleges depends in part on enrollment and attendance. Roughly one-fifth of MCC's funding, about $12 million, comes from the state.
A slight enrollment decline in the years before the COVID pandemic had led MCC administrators to make increasing enrollment a priority. The steep drop in enrollment last year due to COVID-19 concerns and impacts heightened those concerns, and President Johnette McKown's staff reorganization last fall shifted several departments to focus attention on student enrollment and retention.