MCC focuses on enrollment declines

COVID-19's impact on fall enrollment at McLennan Community College will continue into the spring, with low early registration numbers prompting college staff members and teachers to call current students and remind them to register.

With roughly a month before spring classes begin Jan. 11, enrollment was approximately 4,500 students, down from fall's 7,750 students. Last spring enrollment was about 5,200, said Phil Rhodes, vice president for research, effectiveness and information technology.

Administrators expected about a 10% drop in fall enrollment due to COVID-19 with students either unable to attend classes or unwilling to risk infection from in-person classes. The drop proved a little more than 10% with fall enrollment about 1,000 fewer students than last fall, costing the college about $1 million in lost tuition and fees.

Because of the lower fall numbers, spring's enrollment is expected to be lower, but current students' slowness in registering for spring nudged administrators into action, with about 50 staff members and some teachers contacting students who hadn't yet been through advisement or registration.

That effort is showing results, Rhodes said, with some 600 students saying they intend on returning in the spring.

