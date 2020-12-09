MCC focuses on enrollment declines

COVID-19's impact on fall enrollment at McLennan Community College will continue into the spring, with low early registration numbers prompting college staff members and teachers to call current students and remind them to register.
With roughly a month before spring classes begin Jan. 11, enrollment was approximately 4,500 students, down from fall's 7,750 students. Last spring enrollment was about 5,200, said Phil Rhodes, vice president for research, effectiveness and information technology.
Administrators expected about a 10% drop in fall enrollment due to COVID-19 with students either unable to attend classes or unwilling to risk infection from in-person classes. The drop proved a little more than 10% with fall enrollment about 1,000 fewer students than last fall, costing the college about $1 million in lost tuition and fees.
Because of the lower fall numbers, spring's enrollment is expected to be lower, but current students' slowness in registering for spring nudged administrators into action, with about 50 staff members and some teachers contacting students who hadn't yet been through advisement or registration.
That effort is showing results, Rhodes said, with some 600 students saying they intend on returning in the spring.
The MCC vice president informed trustees about the enrollment numbers and trends at Tuesday's monthly meeting, noting that the fall semester saw about 300 fewer first-time students and, more surprisingly, 200 fewer dual credit students, the first drop in dual credit enrollment in about a decade.
The dual credit program enables high school students to take college-level classes for college credit and has provided a major source of student enrollment for MCC.
Rhodes attributed the dip in first-time college students, one where men outnumbered women, as possibly due to potential students having to work instead to provide for their families during the pandemic. The decline in dual credit enrollment may be due to high schools juggling their schedules and staffs last spring due to coronavirus shutdowns, which upset standard timelines for student advising and class registration.
"We learned we may be more dependent on high school counselors than we realized," he said.
Staff members' end-of-semester contacts of students to nudge them to register may become part of a regular enrollment strategy at MCC. State funding of community colleges relies in part on enrollment and attendance; this year's numbers at Texas community colleges will affect their share of state revenue. MCC receives approximately $12 million from the state, about 21% of its annual funding.
President Johnette McKown has made increasing enrollment a priority at the college, with vice president Stephen Benson in charge of developing a comprehensive enrollment management strategy. Benson said that strategy is in its early stages, but will address factors such as student retention, admissions, marketing and finance.
A recent program designed to bring former students back through an offer of debt relief and a packaging of the college's one-year certification and training offerings as an "Express Pathways" program are part of the broad enrollment strategy, he said.
