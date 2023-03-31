Construction of a new home for the MCC Foundation, one with echoes of the century-old summer house it is replacing, could start as soon as June as its plans move toward consideration by McLennan Community College trustees.

The $6 million building, located on the site of the William Waldo Cameron family summer home on the edge of the MCC campus, will house MCC Foundation offices and a multiuse space for foundation, MCC and community events. The foundation raises financial support for student scholarships, professional development and capital improvements for the college.

The building had been called Cameron Hall in previous discussions, but MCC Foundation Executive Director Kim Patterson said a final name is still under consideration, including Cameron Place and Valley View, the Camerons' original name for the home.

It will replace the structure abandoned in October 2017 due to structural problems that made it unsafe for occupancy. The decision forced the nonprofit Art Center Waco to leave after more than 40 years in the building. Art Center Waco renovated a former day care center at 701 S. Eighth St. downtown and moved there in 2021.

Patterson anticipated construction documents for the new building would be ready for bidding in late April, with MCC trustees expected to vote on the project and bids sometime in May. Pending board approval, demolition could begin in time for construction to begin in June and wrap up by March 2024.

"Things are about to start moving pretty quickly," she said.

Architectural renderings and video prepared by Waco architects RDBR show an expanded one-story structure that evokes the look of the summer home's Mediterranean-style architecture in such details as a terra cotta-colored tile roof, white exterior walls and railed Juliet balconies facing the house's enclosed courtyard.

The new building features a central great room that encompasses much of the original building's footprint. That room, with windows on one side providing a valley vista, could be used for meetings, dinners and banquets, exhibits and other group events. It also will include a restored fireplace from the original house.

A wing adjoining the main building, with a main entry fronting the parking lot, will house foundation offices and workspaces.The courtyard, located on the house's former spring-fed swimming pool, will remain largely unchanged outside of the addition of a fountain, restrooms and catering kitchen space. It will be available for rentals for weddings, receptions, parties and other community functions, as it was during Art Center Waco's tenure in the house.

Many of the sculptures surrounding the house in Art Center Waco's sculpture walk have moved to the downtown site, but final decisions on others have not yet been made, including Dallas sculptor Wilbert Verhelst's gray concrete "Heartfelt Spaces," which sits on the space where the foundation offices are planned, Patterson said.

Last year, Patterson, MCC President Johnette McKown and other MCC administrators were pursuing plans to renovate the existing Cameron summer house for foundation and community use. That plan was shelved, however, when cost projections soared to $8.3 million, far above an original estimate of $4 million for the house alone.

Waco philanthropist Clifton Robinson, who had pledged $2.5 million in matching funds to the renovation project, and his son Gordon suggested the alternative of a new building on the former house site. That plan proved closer to the initial renovation estimates with a $6 million cost that also includes courtyard improvements, landscaping and professional fees.

Fundraising for the new building is continuing, and Stephen Benson, MCC vice president for finance and administration, said the college will apply for approximately $1.2 million in Tax Increment Financing funds.

While initially disappointed the summer house could not be renovated, Patterson said she is delighted at how the new building is shaping up. "It's going to be absolutely gorgeous," she said.