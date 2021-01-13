MCC gets $112,500 to help students return after losing jobs or dropping out because of COVID-19

McLennan Community College has one more financial resource to encourage Texans who either lost a job or left school early because of COVID-19 to continue their studies.
MCC recently received $112,500 from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board's Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program. The board gave out $18.1 million in the first round of the program, which is funded by a federal coronavirus relief package passed in March.
MCC expects to be able to give a significant boost in financial aid to 75 students who qualify, which would mean an average of $1,500 per student, said Frank Graves, MCC dean of workforce and public service.
The college may see more money available in subsequent funding rounds, Graves said.
"We were fortunate and happy to apply in time for the first round," he said.
The reskilling grant fund totals $46.5 million, and the next round of awards to institutions applying by Friday will be announced Feb. 5, according to a Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board webpage. MCC was among 49 institutions that received money in the first round, and 70 of MCC's certification or degree programs meet the grant's requirement to provide "high-value credentials."
To be eligible, students must be Texas residents, have financial need, be within 12 months of finishing their program and affirm they were affected by COVID-19, among other requirements. Students can get information about the grants through Highlander Central in the college's Enrollment Services Center.