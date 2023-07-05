Backers of McLennan Community College's Highlander Ranch are rounding up support for a Tuesday night meeting when MCC trustees will discuss the horse ranch's future after years of revenue deficits.

The ranch's staff are scheduled to present a four-year strategic plan to increase revenue for the ranch and allow it to continue operations, the latest update in an issue trustees have discussed since at least 2019. MCC Board Chair Earl Stinnett Sr. said he has heard rumors the board plans to sell the ranch at Tuesday's meeting, but clarified the group plans to hear an informational presentation.

The Tuesday board meeting will start at 6 p.m. and take place in the college's roomier Conference Center at 4601 N. 19th St., to accommodate anyone interested in commenting on the ranch, its offerings and future.

The college purchased the 200-acre ranch, located a few miles northeast of Waco Regional Airport, in 2002 and has used it for the college's veterinary tech program and agricultural programs, continuing education classes, horse shows and boarding for nearly 40 horses. A study presented to trustees in January showed revenues from those offerings have failed to cover the facility's operational expenses for at least the last 10 years, leading to annual shortfalls averaging more than $250,000.

The January report says completing deferred maintenance on the ranch facility would total more than $900,000, including $500,000 to renovate the stallion barn and give it a new roof, while ranch expansion with a new building could cost some $4.9 million. It is also possible a new building would require a sewer lift station costing another $5 million.

Stinnett said he sees plans for Tuesday's meeting as largely informational, with the board interested in ways the ranch could become more financially sustainable.

"I don't think any board member has made up their minds. … (But) we know we can't continue subsidizing it (the ranch) at this level."

He said he does not know if the board will take action on any of the options to be presented Tuesday.

Outside of the occasional tax rate hearing, members of the public rarely have commented at MCC trustee meetings, but several Highlander Ranch supporters already have asked for the chance to speak Tuesday, which the board president took as a positive sign.

"There's going to be a lot of emotion," Stinnett said. "There are a ton of people passionate about the ranch and they certainly have a right to be heard."

MCC President Johnette McKown noted the college supports some programs that benefit the community beyond the school's academic offerings and trustees have to weigh those considerations.

"I think this is not going to be an easy decision for the board," she said.

Some backers of the ranch and its programs created a Save Highlander Ranch Facebook page in recent days to help raise public awareness about its possible fate. Retiree Shannon Johnson said the ranch offers affordable boarding for her 14-year-old Tennessee walking horse Marquis, which she bought two years ago, and an all-weather covered space for riding and showing. She is also a member of one of the MCC Highlander Show Teams, which number 46 riders, and that has given her a rich intergenerational experience.

"I feel strongly the ranch is an important asset for the community," Johnson said.

She said she and other supporters are reaching out to McLennan County commissioners and state Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson to argue on behalf of the facility.

California transplant and experienced equestrian rider Rhiannon Yard moved her four horses to Highlander Ranch for boarding — her parents live in the Waco area — when COVID-19 shut down businesses across the state. She later followed to work on an MBA at Baylor University and was so impressed with the ranch's spacious boarding facilities and the staff's equestrian savvy that she readily agreed when they asked her to teach riding lessons.

For a little more than two years, she has taught the finer points of riding and showing horses to students in a wide range of ages and was shocked when she recently heard that the ranch's future might be up in the air, sharing unconfirmed rumors that a local developer had designs on buying the property. Both MCC President McKown and board Chair Stinnett said there is no pending sale of the ranch.

Yard is spreading the word, calling for ranch support and has found a broad and positive response.

"This is a communitywide deal," she said.

Liz Crump, a rodeo rider in her youth, cannot sing the praises of Highlander Ranch enough in how her 13-year-old granddaughter has blossomed and matured during two years of lessons and riding there. Crump said she sees plenty of untapped potential in the facility, from an expanded presence in state horse shows to coordination of MCC's veterinary tech program with Texas A&M University's four-year programs.

She laid problems of inadequate revenue and delayed maintenance at trustees' feet, blaming them for not funding repairs or promoting the ranch's offering and MCC's vet tech degree to a broader audience.

"This is a jewel out there, but it needs love and attention," Crump said.