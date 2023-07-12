McLennan Community College administrators will explore options to narrow deficits and expand instructional programs at Highlander Ranch after trustees voted Tuesday to keep the horse facility the college has owned since 2002.

Those steps could include creating a ranch advisory committee, offering courses in sustainable agriculture, expanding staff and facilities, and partnering with other community colleges and universities, according to proposed four-year strategic plan trustees reviewed Tuesday.

Trustees voted 5-2 to retain the 200-acre ranch and implement the instructional plan, drawing loud cheers from a crowd of nearly 200 people who showed up to support the ranch. The meeting was moved to the MCC Conference Center to accommodate the crowd, and 31 people addressed the board, almost all in favor of preserving the ranch despite long-running deficits.

For the last two decades, MCC has run the ranch for its veterinary technology program and agricultural programs. The ranch has also served for continuing education classes, horse shows and boarding for nearly 40 horses.

While the gap between operating expenses and revenue has closed slightly in recent years, the ranch’s operating expenses have exceeded revenue for more than a decade.

The board approved a motion by Trustee K. Paul Holt to move forward on the ranch’s future after some four years of discussion, a motion that offered few details for implementing that vision.

Trustees’ action ended fears expressed by some supporters that MCC would move to close and sell the ranch located near Bosqueville. Several trustees expressed mixed feelings on the subject, weighing support of the ranch’s programs against financial concerns.

Trustee Ricky Turman said years of deficits averaging more than $200,000 a year added up to a sobering fiscal consideration.

“As a trustee, that’s hard to justify,” he said. Turman questioned whether the emotional support for the ranch heard at the meeting would still be strong three or six months later.

Newly elected Trustee Jonathan Hill worried that selling the ranch would be a decision that could not be reversed once made.

“I’m leaning toward giving these groups, this community here an opportunity to find a solution,” he said.

Holt moved that the board should retain the ranch with the instruction plan and “embrace the community” in planning its future.

Trustees Holt, Hill, Elizabeth Palacios, Ilda Sabido and Geneva Watley voted in favor, while Chairman Earl Stinnett Sr. joined Turman in opposition.

After the vote, Palacios said she felt the strong community turnout in support of the ranch suggested untapped resources for the ranch’s future, but also that community’s responsibility to step up and provide those resources and support.

In her remarks to trustees, MCC President Johnette McKown suggested the board pursue one of four options regarding the facility’s fate: Retain the ranch and invest in improvements; retain the ranch and use recommendations from the four-year plan to expand the ranch’s reach and revenue; accept proposals to sell the ranch; or look for a third party that could partner with the college on ranch operations.

Most of those who spoke to the board Tuesday had a direct connection with the ranch. Some boarded their horses at the ranch and praised its affordability and quality of care. Others were parents of children taking horse lessons or learning animal care, or students who went on to careers in veterinary work or who showed horses competitively.

Several veterinarians shared the national need for trained veterinary help. Two Bosqueville Independent School District officials voiced fears that the ranch would be sold for housing, which could upset the school district’s growth projections.

Several speakers urged MCC to do more to promote Highlander Ranch and the school’s vet tech program. Others offered suggestions on expanding the ranch’s offerings and outreach, echoing the ranch study committee’s four-year strategic plan.

Among that plan’s recommendations:

Create a ranch advisory committee of local industry, government and educational leaders

Expand marketing of the ranch and its vet tech and ag programs

Add continuing education classes and courses in sustainable agriculture training and natural resource management

Pursue federal and state workforce training grants for vet tech and ag education

Increase staff and boarding facilities to allow increased future revenue

Make necessary capital improvements in facility repairs

Partner with other community colleges for their agricultural education course.

Christi Esquivel, chair of MCC’s business programs department, presented the proposal as a member of the strategic plan committee. She cautioned trustees that while the plan could narrow the gap between revenues and expenses, it might not eliminate deficits altogether.