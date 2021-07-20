MCC officer who died of COVID-19 escorted through campus by area police

Luna, who worked 32 years as an officer, said he hung out with Roberts earlier this month for a ride-along as Roberts was trying to convince him to leave retirement and apply to be an officer at MCC.

“He seemed perfectly fine,” Luna said. “He didn’t appear to be ill or anything.”

He said while the two stopped working together, they did not go long without talking because Roberts constantly checked in with him to catch up.

“He was a real good guy and definitely will be missed by a lot of people,” Luna said. “I was shocked to hear that he had passed and I didn’t even know he was sick.”

The MCC Police Department and the rest of the college likewise were taken by surprise, MCC President Johnette McKown said in a statement.

“He will be greatly missed on the campus, not just by his colleagues at work, but also by the entire McLennan family including students, faculty, staff, and our Board of Trustees," McKown said. "We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Roberts’ family.”

Funeral service arrangements have not been announced.

As of Friday, 467 McLennan County residents had died of COVID-19, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.