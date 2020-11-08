MCC promises student debt relief to woo back dropouts

More than 2,000 McLennan Community College dropouts are finding out this week about a new program MCC hopes will persuade them to return and finish their degrees. MCC is offering to pay $500 of their student debt if they do so.
The college is starting the process of notifying 2,392 former students, who were passing their classes but dropped out before completing their degrees, about a new Highlander Restart debt relief program. The program offers to waive $500 of their existing student debt if they re-enroll, finish their degrees and pay off the remaining balance owed the college.
Students who take advantage of the return program will have to enroll in at least six credit hours toward their degree or one-year certification, apply for financial aid, complete training in financial literacy, maintain a 2.0 grade point average and meet with the college's success coaches.
The program, part of an Enrollment Management strategy aimed at building the college's enrollment and attendance, targets students more likely to return if financial obstacles could be lowered, Vice President of Finance and Administration Stephen Benson said.
Out of the more than 2,000 students who have dropped out and still owe MCC money, the average amount owed is $680, and 1,306 of those students owe less than $500, Benson said. With the COVID-19 pandemic's economic disruptions, many people are considering community college as a relatively quick and affordable option for the degrees or skill training needed for a job.
"It's a perfect time to have some sort of debt relief," Benson said. "There are students who could really benefit by coming back."
Students returning under the Highland Restart program also could be eligible for financial aid that could defray their debt even more.
Benson said students who have dropped out without finishing their degrees owe the college a combined about $1.6 million in unpaid tuition, fees and other expenses. Even by forgiving part of that debt, the college could see more of it repaid by returning students, he said. Tuition and fees for a six-hour courseload would cover much of the $500 the college would waive in debt forgiveness.
Should Highland Restart prove successful in bringing some former students back to finish, administrators may consider adapting it for a larger pool of 8,128 students who dropped out with debt and failing grades, Benson said.
Former students interested in the program are invited to find out more details during open houses from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St.
