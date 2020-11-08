MCC promises student debt relief to woo back dropouts

More than 2,000 McLennan Community College dropouts are finding out this week about a new program MCC hopes will persuade them to return and finish their degrees. MCC is offering to pay $500 of their student debt if they do so.

The college is starting the process of notifying 2,392 former students, who were passing their classes but dropped out before completing their degrees, about a new Highlander Restart debt relief program. The program offers to waive $500 of their existing student debt if they re-enroll, finish their degrees and pay off the remaining balance owed the college.

Students who take advantage of the return program will have to enroll in at least six credit hours toward their degree or one-year certification, apply for financial aid, complete training in financial literacy, maintain a 2.0 grade point average and meet with the college's success coaches.

The program, part of an Enrollment Management strategy aimed at building the college's enrollment and attendance, targets students more likely to return if financial obstacles could be lowered, Vice President of Finance and Administration Stephen Benson said.