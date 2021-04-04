MCC report shows passing edge in blended classes over online-only

McLennan Community College students in the fall passed classes with an in-person element at a higher rate than online-only classes, and the gap between blended and online-only passing rates for Black men was even more pronounced, an in-house grade report found.

However, the study also found student performance had not dipped significantly from the previous fall, despite disruptions and changes in instruction brought on by the coronavirus. The numbers were presented to the MCC board at a recent meeting.

The grade distribution report for this past fall semester tallies 24,542 individual class grades as either passing, failing or a student withdrawal from the class, MCC director of institutional research Laura Wichman said. Overall, 72% of fall grades were passing, 16% were failing and 12% were withdrawals. For the fall of 2019, 73% of fall grades were passing, 14% were failing and 12% were withdrawals.

Heading into the semester, teachers and administrators worried broad instructional changes brought on by COVID-19 would lead to a dramatic hit to student performance, so the minimal change to the passing rate and the flat dropout rate represent some relief from those fears.

"It's good news," Vice President of Instruction Fred Hills said. "We were expecting to see a huge dropout number, see something really ugly."