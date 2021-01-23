MCC students, faculty helping run COVID-19 vaccine hub

Nursing students from McLennan Community College are playing a key role in the local pandemic response.
Students from MCC's nursing, medical assistant and respiratory therapy programs have been administering COVID-19 vaccines with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s vaccination clinics. The students will receive course credit they need to graduate in exchange for the volunteer hours. The students received training the week before the clinic opened its doors in the Waco Convention Center.
MCC Dean of Health Professions Glynnis Gaines said nursing students have volunteered on a smaller scale before at career fairs, giving blood pressure testing and cholesterol screenings, but nothing on this scale.
“They’ve helped with a variety of different things out in the community but nothing to this extent, where they’ve worked with the public in such a large venue,” Gaines said. “This is really the biggest thing I think we’ve ever undertaken.”
The experience puts a human face on the pandemic for students who have not already had a personal experience with the coronavirus, and it shows them the value of what they are studying, he said.
“I think it reminds my faculty of why we get into health care. It’s a reminder of why we do what we do,” Gaines said. “As educators, it’s good to have that reminder now and then. For students, I think it tells them this is why we’re going to school and why my job is going to be important and rewarding.”
Students in the medical logistics technician program help keep the clinic running smoothly while nursing students in the medical assistant program, licensed vocational and registered nursing programs administer vaccines. In addition to training students, MCC faculty members also have jumped in to vaccinate people.
The clinic has been a rewarding experience, giving students a chance to help their community more directly, said Kim Sales-McGee, program director for vocational nursing at MCC.
“They could be doing their clinicals in other places, but this is an opportunity for a multi-disciplinary approach where you have a lot of people chipping in from different factions of the health professions at MCC,” McGee said.
Nursing students Robin Paradez and Araceli Varela will graduate in December. The friends and classmates worked together Thursday to greet patients, explain the process, administer the vaccine, fill out paperwork and remind patients of the importance of returning for a second shot. They started at the clinic a week before classes started for the semester and have the routine down to a science.
“We also helped with Ascension Providence’s vaccine clinic, so we had a little bit of experience,” Paradez said. “But 200 a day compared to 500 a day, it goes very quick.”
Varela said she is thankful for the chance to help the vaccination effort, especially as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high in McLennan County.
Paradez said people who come through her station have often been isolated for months.
“They just want to meet and greet other people in the community,” Paradez said. “And I love people, so that works for me.”
Varela said one patient she had, who has not been able to see her mother in almost a year, told her the vaccine is a source of hope for her.
“For people who are cooped up in their home or can’t see others, this is a big deal,” Varela said.
Paradez said she initially had serious reservations about the COVID-19 vaccine. The speed of the rollout made her uneasy, and she was dead-set against getting it herself. But assisting with the clinics at Ascension Providence and the convention center convinced her of its safety.
“If all of the doctors in Waco are willing to take this vaccine, that tells me I need to get onboard as well,” Paradez said. “Yes, it was quick. We threw billions of dollars at it. But I trust science, and I can’t educate patients and clients if I don’t believe in that science.”
MCC instructor Angela Mathis specializes in teaching intramuscular injections, the type that delivers the COVID-19 vaccines. In a typical clinical setting it is harder for students to find chances to practice giving injections, and the vaccine clinic provides a rare opportunity, Mathis said.
“This is a skill they have to check off, so they’re asking all the nurses ‘does anyone need a flu shot today? Does anyone need a pneumonia shot?’” Mathis said. “Thanks to this, our students are going to be so much more comfortable. You could do this on a pad or an orange, but … this is hands on.”
She said there is a technique specific to giving intramuscular injections.
“Our students are more than prepared for this,” Mathis said. “They learn this in level one, so any student here doing this has been instructed.”
The clinic also gives them a chance to practice patient education, making sure everyone who comes through for a vaccine understands what the vaccine entails and what to do next.
“Those patient teaching opportunities are huge, because half of nursing is teaching patients,” Mathis said. “I’m so glad we were given this chance to help out.”
Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said the health district could not have run the vaccine clinic without the help of the students.