MCC students, faculty helping run COVID-19 vaccine hub

Paradez said people who come through her station have often been isolated for months.

“They just want to meet and greet other people in the community,” Paradez said. “And I love people, so that works for me.”

Varela said one patient she had, who has not been able to see her mother in almost a year, told her the vaccine is a source of hope for her.

“For people who are cooped up in their home or can’t see others, this is a big deal,” Varela said.

Paradez said she initially had serious reservations about the COVID-19 vaccine. The speed of the rollout made her uneasy, and she was dead-set against getting it herself. But assisting with the clinics at Ascension Providence and the convention center convinced her of its safety.

“If all of the doctors in Waco are willing to take this vaccine, that tells me I need to get onboard as well,” Paradez said. “Yes, it was quick. We threw billions of dollars at it. But I trust science, and I can’t educate patients and clients if I don’t believe in that science.”