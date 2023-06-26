A group of 16 students from the McLennan Community College Presidential Scholars and Honors College programs visited the Czech Republic this spring as part of their introductory humanities studies.

MCC students were partnered with students from Masaryk University in Brno, Czech Republic. Students from both institutions created videos that focused on culture, relationships, rituals and restrictions, learning from and teaching their international peers.

McLennan students gained knowledge in Czech history, literature, music, geography, philosophy and sociology through immersive learning and regular conversations, developing relationships with the Czech students.

“The students developed life-long friendships with their Czech partners,” said philosophy professor Amy Antoninka. “They demonstrated graciousness, grit and open-mindedness as they grew as scholars and individuals.”

The group visited sites including Austerlitz, the Moravian Karst, Spilberk Castle, Hluboka Castle, Zvikov Castle, Cesky Krumlov and Ceske Budejovice, along with stops in Prague and Vienna, Austria. A canceled flight also allowed them time to explore London.

President Johnette McKown, Vice President of Instruction Fred Hills and McLennan professors accompanied the group on the trip to foster MCC’s ongoing relationship with Masaryk University, with an eye to finding new opportunities for collaboration between the schools.