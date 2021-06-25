MCC surveying community perceptions, educational interests

McLennan Community College is asking the community questions, but relax. There is no grade involved.

The college is conducting an online survey through July 14 that aims to gauge local opinion about the college and ways it can shape its offerings in response to community needs.

It is the school's first community survey in more than a decade and is meant to give administrators and staff members useful input in planning, director of institutional research Laura Wichman said.

Part of the survey tries to measure what impact COVID-19 has had on jobs and education, particularly on training needs related to career changes.

Another part attempts to measure perceptions of the college by parents, past and present students, teachers and school counselors to determine if there are issues deterring potential MCC students.

The survey, open to residents of McLennan and Falls counties, takes 7 to 10 minutes to complete, although extra questions for recent graduates, counselors, teachers and others may add another five minutes, Wichman said.