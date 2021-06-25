MCC surveying community perceptions, educational interests

McLennan Community College is asking the community questions, but relax. There is no grade involved.
The college is conducting an online survey through July 14 that aims to gauge local opinion about the college and ways it can shape its offerings in response to community needs.
It is the school's first community survey in more than a decade and is meant to give administrators and staff members useful input in planning, director of institutional research Laura Wichman said.
Part of the survey tries to measure what impact COVID-19 has had on jobs and education, particularly on training needs related to career changes.
Another part attempts to measure perceptions of the college by parents, past and present students, teachers and school counselors to determine if there are issues deterring potential MCC students.
The survey, open to residents of McLennan and Falls counties, takes 7 to 10 minutes to complete, although extra questions for recent graduates, counselors, teachers and others may add another five minutes, Wichman said.
As of midweek, 486 people had completed a survey. As an incentive, participants can enter a drawing to win gift cards of up to $100. Survey responses are anonymous. Participants who choose to enter the drawing are asked for contact information, but it is not tied to survey responses.
The survey responses will help shape college planning in what courses and training options are needed to meet local needs and in how to improve student recruitment, enrollment and retention, MCC librarian and English professor Sharon Kenan said. She heads a Research and Growth Opportunities subcommittee under a Strategic Enrollment Management Committee.
MCC enrollment has not grown in recent years, and finding ways to boost it has become a priority for administrators and trustees.
"I cannot tell you how important (the survey) is for the work of the college," Kenan said. "People don't realize they really have a voice in (determining) what we provide."
Survey planners hope a broad range of people reply to the survey and not just those with an immediate connection to the college, such as current students, graduates or parents.
The college annually surveys students for feedback on school processes and services, but Wichman said a community survey that includes students, graduates and county residents with little direct connection to MCC also provides valuable information.
To be responsible to the taxpayers who support MCC and its work, the college needs to know how best to provide what the community feels is needed, she said.
"Community input is always important," Wichman said.