MCC to give students $200 to get vaccinated

McLennan Community College is offering students $200 to get vaccinated in an upcoming on-campus clinic.
The college also is preparing to host a community testing site and making changes to summer graduation ceremonies scheduled for Tuesday as it gets ready for fall classes to start Aug. 23 amid a local surge in COVID-19.
The MCC administration “has followed the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as well as local and state health officials and continues to do so with our belief that encouraging vaccinations is a critical part of our path forward to beat COVID-19,” President Johnette McKown wrote in an email to employees Wednesday. “We strongly encourage all employees to be vaccinated.”
Also, all registered students who get vaccinated during an on-campus clinic Aug. 25 will get $100 for their first dose and another $100 when their second dose is administered, or $200 upfront if they choose a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Vice President for Finance and Administration Stephen Benson said. All three approved vaccines will be available at the clinic hosted by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
The college will use federal COVID-19 relief money provided through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to pay for the student incentives, and the rules of the fund do not allow the college to offer money to students who have already been vaccinated, McKown said. The clinic was already on the calendar as officials researched their options for the incentives, Benson said.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Michaelis Academic Center Commons.
In addition to continuing efforts to get students and employees vaccinated, MCC is working with the health district to bring back a community testing site. MCC hosted a site offering free testing for much of the pandemic, and more details on the return of testing are expected next week.
“We are happy to bring this option back to the community,” McKown said in her email.
With about 180 students eligible to participate in summer graduation ceremonies Tuesday, MCC is pulling back from earlier plans for a commencement closer to the ceremonies it held before the pandemic.
“With the current increase in COVID-19 cases due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant, we are making some changes in plans for large gatherings,” McKown wrote. “We will share additional changes as we finalize plans. The first change is the commencement ceremony.”
Graduates will be limited to four tickets each for guests. Faculty and staff are not required to attend, though “the platform party will perform traditional duties on stage.”
Chairs will be 2 feet apart. There will be no processional or recessional. Diplomas will be placed in students’ chairs instead of handed out on stage. There will also be no hand shaking with the platform party when graduates go up on the stage to have their picture taken.
Face masks are strongly recommended, though an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott prevents the school from requiring face masks.
“With graduation we have been monitoring the situation with COVID for the past couple of weeks with the raising cases,” Benson said. “We made the decision within the past couple of days to change commencement plans.”
The health district reported 167 new COVID-19 cases among McLennan County residents Wednesday, bringing the active case count to 991. Local hospitals were treating 123 patients with COVID-19, and the health district also reported another McLennan County resident has died of COVID-19, bringing the local toll to 488.
McKown said MCC officials will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation “and will continue to adapt as new information becomes available and as we are permitted to implement new practices.”
“I encourage you to continue to be safe and to make the best decisions for you, your family, and your friends,” she wrote. “Vaccinations and wearing masks are two ways to practice safety. I am wearing a mask when around others, and I have been vaccinated. Let’s do this together. We can.”