MCC to give students $200 to get vaccinated

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Michaelis Academic Center Commons.

In addition to continuing efforts to get students and employees vaccinated, MCC is working with the health district to bring back a community testing site. MCC hosted a site offering free testing for much of the pandemic, and more details on the return of testing are expected next week.

“We are happy to bring this option back to the community,” McKown said in her email.

With about 180 students eligible to participate in summer graduation ceremonies Tuesday, MCC is pulling back from earlier plans for a commencement closer to the ceremonies it held before the pandemic.

“With the current increase in COVID-19 cases due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant, we are making some changes in plans for large gatherings,” McKown wrote. “We will share additional changes as we finalize plans. The first change is the commencement ceremony.”

Graduates will be limited to four tickets each for guests. Faculty and staff are not required to attend, though “the platform party will perform traditional duties on stage.”