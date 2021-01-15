MCC to name plaza after Alice Starr

McLennan Community College trustees voted Tuesday to name a campus plaza after Alice Starr.

She and husband Ken Starr, an attorney and former Baylor University president, will donate $127,500 in support of scholarships through the MCC Presidential Scholars program, MCC Foundation President Kim Patterson said. The college’s naming policy requires a gift amount to at least 51% of the namesake property’s value.

The plaza to bear Alice Starr’s name borders the Learning Technology Center in the center of campus.

Patterson said the Starrs have supported the college’s educational efforts, including its Presidential Scholars program, in the past. They also often walk through the MCC campus and have expressed their appreciation of it, she said. In response, Trustee Doug McDurham said he and his wife, Robin, have occasionally encountered the Starrs on their campus walks.

The MCC board also approved Patterson’s request to build a second campus arbor, complete with swing and seating, to honor former McLennan County state representative and senator Murray Watson Jr., who died in 2018. The second arbor, identical to one built last year near the Ball Performing Arts Center, would be named the Murray and Greta Watson Arbor and be built near the Michaelis Academic Center and Enrollment Services building. Greta Watson donated $60,000 for the project. A bid for its construction, however, came in at $90,200. College staff likely can take on some of the work themselves to get the cost closer to the donation amount, said Stephen Benson, vice president for finance and administration.

