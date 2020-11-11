MCC touts fast-track degree plans to help workers

For those who feel the clock is ticking on their entry into the workforce, McLennan Community College aims to offer a faster way to employable skills in its ExpressPath initiative.
The plan highlights the college's degrees and certifications — nearly 70 of them — that can be completed in a year or less, with an eye to helping students get the training or retraining needed for the workforce.
The college will hold open houses Thursday and Saturday at the MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St., with staff from the admissions, financial aid and business offices to answer questions and help students enroll for spring classes.
Thursday's open house will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday's from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration is encouraged to help organizers manage spacing and capacity limits; to register, call 299-8622. Masks are required.
Frank Graves, MCC dean of workforce and public service, said ExpressPath puts a spotlight on existing degrees and certifications in the college's workforce, continuing education and academic divisions rather than creating a new program. "This is more of an awareness piece," he said.
With unemployment at higher levels due to pandemic-related layoffs and business closings, some hoping to reenter the workforce may find they need their skills refreshed or new skills acquired, he said.
The MCC ExpressPath offerings cover fields such as information systems, office technology, general business, venue and talent management, health professions, criminal justice and alternative teacher certification. Roughly a third of MCC students are enrolled in workforce training programs.
Some of the shorter offerings are stepping stones to longer two-year associate degrees so students who start them can continue on to a degree without loss of credits.
A similar emphasis at Texas State Technical College, Rapid Industry Skills and Employability, identifies a dozen programs in which students can earn in a year or less Occupational Skill Awards that can help with employment. OSAs, training in basic job-related skills, also can lead to a longer TSTC degree or certification.
The RISE program started this fall at TSTC and includes basic skills instruction in such fields as computer networking, web design, plumbing, cybersecurity, industrial systems, automotive systems and architectural/mechanical drafting. The college also offers all-online boot camps in cybersecurity and software engineering for quick-start introductions in those fields. An online information session on the boot camps will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday with registration information at https://tstc.edu/workforce/bootcamps.
Registration for TSTC spring classes, which start Jan. 11, is underway.
