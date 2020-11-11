MCC touts fast-track degree plans to help workers

For those who feel the clock is ticking on their entry into the workforce, McLennan Community College aims to offer a faster way to employable skills in its ExpressPath initiative.

The plan highlights the college's degrees and certifications — nearly 70 of them — that can be completed in a year or less, with an eye to helping students get the training or retraining needed for the workforce.

The college will hold open houses Thursday and Saturday at the MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St., with staff from the admissions, financial aid and business offices to answer questions and help students enroll for spring classes.

Thursday's open house will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday's from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration is encouraged to help organizers manage spacing and capacity limits; to register, call 299-8622. Masks are required.

Frank Graves, MCC dean of workforce and public service, said ExpressPath puts a spotlight on existing degrees and certifications in the college's workforce, continuing education and academic divisions rather than creating a new program. "This is more of an awareness piece," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}