MCC Trustee Doug McDurham resigns seat, board to choose interim

McLennan Community College officials are seeking applicants to fill the unexpired term of District 1 Trustee Doug McDurham after he resigned this week from the board, effective Jan. 1.

McDurham, who has served as District 1 trustee for nearly eight years, announced his resignation at the Dec. 8 MCC board meeting. McDurham, the Art Center Waco CEO since August 2021, has accepted a position as director of advancement with the nonprofit Hunger Free Oklahoma.

McDurham will split his time between Hunger Free Oklahoma's Oklahoma City office and Waco, which is home to him and his wife Robin, the CEO of educational zone Transformation Waco.

Doug McDurham's term was set to expire in May, but he felt his district needed someone with an active connection to the community.

"I am entering a stage of my life where my income will be coming from an Oklahoma organization and my focus will be on a different state," he said Friday. "It didn't feel right for me to stay in an elected position."

He noted that his time as MCC trustee had started with his appointment to an unexpired term of James Lewis, who had resigned in 2015.

McDurham is not alone in that situation. Board chairman K. Paul Holt observed at the Dec. 8 meeting that a majority of current trustees had started as appointees to unexpired terms.

The departing trustee said his previous jobs with Communities in Schools and Baylor University's Texas Hunger Initiative informed his work as a trustee, which involved supporting the college, its administration and employees while expanding access, equity and support for students in a diverse community.

Both aspects took on heightened importance during the COVID-19 pandemic, which touched nearly all of the college's instruction and operations. "It had absolutely a huge impact on the college," he said.

McDurham thanked fellow trustees and administration leaders at the Dec. 8 meeting.

"It has been an incredible honor to represent our community and on behalf of folks who are underserved in many ways," he said Friday.

In a press release Friday, MCC President Johnette McKown and board chairman Holt returned the praise.

"Board member Doug McDurham will be missed," McKown stated. "From his commitment to the success of our students to his advocacy of our employees, Doug has made a difference. His leadership is much appreciated. I wish him well in his new adventure."

Holt pointed to McDurham's attention to students and parts of the community that might otherwise might have been overlooked.

"Doug's background as a social worker and professional experience in the food insecurity field made for terrific insight to the improvement of student services," he said. "We will miss his keen insight."

MCC trustees will appoint his successor to fill the remaining months before May, when the district seat is up for election, and will accept applications for the post for the next few weeks.

To serve as a trustee, one must be a qualified voter, live in Texas for a year or more and six months in the district before the day an appointment is made. Trustee positions are for six years and are not paid.

Applications are now available on the MCC website. Deadline for submitting applications, either in person to the president's office or by email to Lindsey Vanek, lvanek@mclennan.edu, is 5 p.m. Jan. 23.

The board will interview applicants Feb. 13 with appointment of the new trustee at the board's Feb. 28 meeting.