MCC trustees approve $58.5 million budget, tax rate bump

McLennan Community College trustees this week approved a $58.5 million budget for the upcoming year and a quarter-cent increase in the tax rate to fund it as many students started on-campus classes for the first time since March.

The board voted unanimously to approve a tax rate of 14.98 cents per $100 valuation, up from the current 14.77 cents per $100. The increase will mean an additional $16.49 a year in tax for the owner of an average-value McLennan County home, appraised this year at $154,303 with exemptions. That average home value is up 6.2% from last year's average home value of $145,317 with exemptions.

Much of the increase is because of higher property appraisals. The MCC district's certified valuation this year is $19.4 billion, an increase of $544 million from last year's valuation of $18.8 billion. The approved tax rate will bring in an additional $1.5 million in local tax revenue.

A woman who identified herself as Brenda King called during a public hearing on the tax rate and budget, part of the board's virtual meeting Tuesday, to share her concern about her parents, who she said are on a fixed income.