MCC trustees approve $58.5 million budget, tax rate bump

McLennan Community College trustees this week approved a $58.5 million budget for the upcoming year and a quarter-cent increase in the tax rate to fund it as many students started on-campus classes for the first time since March.
The board voted unanimously to approve a tax rate of 14.98 cents per $100 valuation, up from the current 14.77 cents per $100. The increase will mean an additional $16.49 a year in tax for the owner of an average-value McLennan County home, appraised this year at $154,303 with exemptions. That average home value is up 6.2% from last year's average home value of $145,317 with exemptions.
Much of the increase is because of higher property appraisals. The MCC district's certified valuation this year is $19.4 billion, an increase of $544 million from last year's valuation of $18.8 billion. The approved tax rate will bring in an additional $1.5 million in local tax revenue.
A woman who identified herself as Brenda King called during a public hearing on the tax rate and budget, part of the board's virtual meeting Tuesday, to share her concern about her parents, who she said are on a fixed income.
The $58.5 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year will cover the final stage of a planned increase in employee salaries, though spread over two years instead of all this year, and additional expenses in technology, sanitation and other COVID-19 protection measures.
MCC administrators cut an additional $16,000 in budget items and $51,340 in requested technology, plus kept 18 employee positions open for a savings of $724,197 to balance the budget approved by trustees.
Trustees also voted to use $1.4 million in savings from a $7 million bond issue for Business and Technology Building renovations to fund other campus repairs and improvements, including replacement of cooling tower pumps, a central plant boiler and chiller, stage rigging repairs for the Ball Performing Arts Center and replacement of the center's plaza.
MCC President Johnette McKown told trustees the first two days of on-campus classes since the spring move to online instruction had gone well.
"We needed to move forward … and I think we have," McKown said.
Vice President for Instruction Fred Hills reported 43% of fall semester students were fully online, and those on campus seemed excited to be back. Dual credit enrollment was down as was the number of MCC faculty traveling to area high schools to lead dual credit classes, both affected by COVID-19 considerations, Hills said.
Enrollment for Texas Tech University and Tarleton State University students attending MCC, however, was up, he said.
Faculty Council members Becky Parker and Brad Turner reported positive experiences in returning to classes this week.
"It's a very different campus I'm used to seeing on opening day in not having to fight for a parking space," Turner said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.