Jonathan Hill, a Baylor University senior brand strategy specialist, will fill the McLennan Community College District 1 seat after trustees chose him Monday night from three applicants for the position.

Hill, 31, will take the position last held by Doug McDurham, who resigned in December after taking a job in Oklahoma.

Hill will serve on the board until the May 6 election and has filed to run for the seat. Also applying for the District 1 seat were Bridget Fuselier and Matthew Polk.

The appointment returns Hill to the school where he earned an associate's degree in general academics in 2013 and a bachelor's degree in business administration in marketing from Tarleton State University in 2014 through MCC's University Center. Hill went on to earn a master's degree in educational leadership from Baylor in 2018.

“As an alum of both MCC and the University Center, I am thrilled for this opportunity to serve the College’s faculty, staff, students and the community as a trustee," Hill wrote in a statement after his selection. "MCC never shut the door on me and offered me patience and grace as a student when I needed it the most. I hope to give back even a fraction of the gift that the College has been to me and my family.”

He has served on several local and statewide boards, including the city of Waco's Transit Advisory Board and Animal Welfare Board, the Bosqueville Excellence in Education Foundation, the Texas Junior College Student Government Association and Baylor Sport Management.

The Baylor marketer previously served as Baylor associate director of athletics communications. Hill and his wife, Erin, a licensed social worker at Baylor, have a son, Jameson.

Hill will be sworn in as the board's newest trustee during its Feb. 28 meeting.

The filing deadline for the May 6 election is 5 p.m. Friday.

The deadline to register to vote in the May election is April 6, and early voting will start April 24.