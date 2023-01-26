MCC, TSTC join others banning TikTok from college computers, networks

McLennan Community College students wanting to check their TikTok feeds for the latest messages and videos will have to do it on their own phones, computers and data plans after the college blocked access to the social media app on MCC networks and college-owned devices.

The MCC move follows similar action taken earlier this month by the University of Texas, the University of Texas at Dallas, the University of North Texas, Texas A&M University System and other state-supported schools, after Gov. Greg Abbott’s Dec. 7 order banning the video-sharing app from state agency computers, phones, networks and other internet-capable devices.

Abbott’s order, which he said is for cybersecurity reasons, also instructs the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Department of Information Resources to come up with guidelines on the use of TikTok on personal devices. State agencies have until Feb. 15 to come up with their own TikTok policies. The Texas Tribune reported University of Houston and Texas Tech University officials are awaiting guidance from the state before implementing any TikTok policies.

Texas State Technical College also has blocked TikTok on the college’s computers and network, spokesperson Daniel Perry said.

TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance Ltd., has about 1 billion active users worldwide, compared to about 3 billion for Facebook and about 2.5 billion each for YouTube and Instagram.

Federal and state officials have warned, however, that the company’s Chinese ownership means the Chinese government could have access to the personal data gathered by the app, making it a national security concern. ByteDance has said any data collected on its U.S. users stays in the United States. As reported by vox.com and buzzfeednews.com, the company has spent nearly $1 billion for “Project Texas,” an effort to rebuild American servers to wall off their TikTok data from ByteDance and China.

MCC’s action means students cannot access the application on college devices or networks, including the college’s Wi-Fi. Students can still use TikTok on their own devices and networks or phone data plans without punishment, spokesperson Lisa Elliott said. MCC also has deactivated its TikTok account, but still maintains accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Baylor University spokesperson Lori Fogleman said the university is evaluating whether it should take any action against TikTok.

“Like many higher education institutions across the country, Baylor University is continuing to monitor the situation involving TikTok very closely,” Fogleman said in a statement. “We are certainly aware of the prevalence of TikTok use among our current and prospective student populations. As we continue to monitor this, it’s important to note that any decision would be one not taken lightly.”