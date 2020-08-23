MCC, TSTC prepare for students' return to fall classes

“For some of our students that are tech savvy, this was an easy experience. For others it was quite an adjustment,” Eastman said. “TSTC did everything possible to help any student that struggled in this distance learning transition.”

Students, faculty and staff who have fever and a cough are asked to stay at home until they are fever-free for 24 hours. Those who have been in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, but who test negative themselves, should self-quarantine for 14 days.

Help outside the classroom is available this fall with virtual tutoring an option and the school’s food pantry and lending library still operating. Requests for help from the pantry and library can be made online through TSTC’s Advocacy and Resource Center.

At MCC, the COVID-19 precautions join the online instruction plans developed last March when state and local shelter in place orders led to cancellation of in-person classes for the rest of the semester.

“In the spring, we thought it was a short-term event,” McKown said.