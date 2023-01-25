MCC updates logo in communications, merchandise

McLennan Community College rolled out a new logo for its communications and merchandise Wednesday, the product of a rebranding effort aimed at catching the eye, and enrollment, of prospective students and supporters.

The new logo, a pair of nestled M's above the title McLennan Community College, updates the college's last logo redesign in 2014.

MCC trustees saw the new look at their January meeting on Tuesday with representatives from World Design Marketing, the South Carolina-based company commissioned for the logo redesign, explaining the look and the message they hope it conveys.

The school ordered the redesign in part to aid recruitment and enrollment efforts at a time when student enrollment has declined from past years. Logo redesigns are also in the works for the MCC Foundation and MCC sports.

World Design Marketing President Wayne Johnson told trustees meetings with MCC students, faculty, staff and community supporters created the message and perception behind the design, one intended to communicate a modern look that features the "community" part of the school's name.

He said the logo features two M's, the top one representing the Bosque River and the greater Waco family over an inner one standing for the college and an MCC family. Below that is a chevron inspired by the heart in the McLennan family crest in the college seal, representing students and their families.

The logo will appear on the college's website, social media platforms, official letterheads and other communications, as well as branded merchandise ranging from pens, coffee cups, stickers and thumb drives given away at college recruiting appearances to clothing and college supplies.

Merchandise carrying the updated logo will start to appear in the MCC Bookstore in the weeks ahead.

The monochromatic logo will appear in the school colors of blue or orange, or in black or white when it cannot be presented in color. It will not replace the college seal that is on MCC diplomas and certificates, however.

"It gives us a face-lift in the community, but I still think it's a classical logo that won't get old very quickly," said Lisa Elliott, the college's director of communications and marketing.