MCC wins $3M federal grant to help Hispanic students

MCC research shows that students who finish their first year generally go on to finish their degrees or certification programs. Accordingly, the college has devoted resources to address the problems that often cause beginning students to drop out, whether academic difficulties, financial problems, degree planning or scheduling.

“Part of what we have discovered in trying to improve on first-year retention is that the students who need help the most are the least likely to ask for it,” said Unger.

The project will try and strengthen ways first-year students can build relationships with staff, faculty and other Hispanic students to the point where they feel comfortable in sharing needs and asking for assistance. It also will add language support to developmental education courses for students whose English skills may not be strong.

MCC student recruiter Aranza Torres, faculty sponsor for the Hispanic Student Association, said small things such as providing Spanish language signage on campus or on the school’s website can increase a feeling of welcome and awareness for some Spanish-speaking students.

Many of the students she interacts with speak English, but find it more comfortable to converse in Spanish, she noted. “They understand English, but want to be reassured that they do,” she said.