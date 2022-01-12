McGregor ISD closes as county sets new daily COVID-19 case record; Second public test site opens

Meanwhile, McLennan County’s record-breaking streak of daily COVID-19 cases continued Wednesday with 843 new cases and 4,450 active cases. The health district reported one new fatality and 137 people in local hospitals with COVID-19.

McLennan County's steep rise in cases mirrors that of the state of Texas as the highly contagious omicron variant continues to sweep the United States.

“There’s really no way for us to project when this surge will peak,” said LaShonda Malrey-Horne, director of the local health district. “We’re just trying to do our due diligence to get the word out, to encourage people to wear masks, get vaccinated if they haven’t gotten vaccinated, and to stay home if they can.”

The health district opened a new public COVID-19 testing site Wednesday at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave. Residents can visit covidwaco.com to book an appointment for that site or the testing site at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St. The Columbus Avenue Baptist site runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily except Sundays, and the MCC site runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Each site can handle up to 500 tests a day with a usual turnaround of 24 to 72 hours.