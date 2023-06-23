McLennan Community College's accreditation has been renewed for 10 years after its accrediting agency on June 15 lifted an earlier warning.

The warning last June by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges essentially paused the college's accreditation until it made changes in faculty workloads and addressed incomplete staff evaluation forms.

Many of those changes had been made or were in the works at the time of the ruling, but the accrediting body wanted time to evaluate those changes, said MCC President Johnette McKown.

McKown said the decision to lift the warning was both expected and welcome.

"I'm so excited to be off the warning," she said.

With the warning lifted, the college stands fully accredited for the next 10 years, with a review midway through that period. The SACSCOC is the accrediting body for 779 member colleges in 11 Southern states and Latin America, evaluating schools on such subjects as academic rigor and offerings, faculty and staff, administration and financial operations.

In November 2021, when MCC's accreditation was up for review, accreditors voiced concern about the number of overloads carried by full-time faculty above the standard per-semester workload of 15 credit hours, or roughly five classes. The team also raised questions about evaluation forms required of staff members that were submitted but incomplete.

Since two of the findings concerned faculty, a core consideration of the accreditation process, the committee was required to issue a warning, a measure less serious than probation or sanction, but one requiring corrective action.

In the weeks after the committee's findings, Fred Hills, vice president for instruction and student engagement, worked with faculty to rebalance class loads, hired more adjunct instructors and several full-time faculty and changed the overload policy to require additional levels of administrative approval for the extra courses a professor would want to take on.

From an administrative standpoint, overloads can provide a quick way to handle unexpected student demand for certain classes or teacher vacancies, Hills said. Approximately 30 MCC full-time faculty were teaching multiple overloads at the time of the accrediting evaluation.

The college's current policy on overloads requires approval from a dean for a third overload class and from Hills for a fourth. Administrators have to justify the extra classes, which can serve as a signal for staffing needs to meet student demand, Hills said.

The accreditors' finding on the incomplete evaluations led administrators to repeat the required evaluations so all submitted forms were complete. A newer form implemented since then lacks a final summary page that some staff members had thought optional and left blank.

McKown, who has served on SASCCOC accreditation teams and governing board in the past, said a return to an older form should solve the staff evaluation issue. She added that had the accreditation team been on campus during their review, that question could have been answered in person.

"If they (accreditors) had been on campus, there would have been a conversation that likely would have resolved the issue," she said. Accreditation team members did make a follow-up visit to the campus in the spring after their report.

In his October 2022 suit against the college claiming his civil rights were violated in a Jan. 25, 2022 incident with campus police that led to his termination, former MCC government professor Casey Hubble claimed that his firing was, in part, retaliation for reporting the faculty overloads to the accreditation committee during its evaluation. Hubble, a tenured professor at the time, was fired last summer.

Hubble's attorney, Douglas Becker of Austin, declined to comment on the removal of the accreditation warning.

"That's a matter between SACS and MCC. It doesn't change our lawsuit," he said. The Hubble suit is scheduled to go before a jury on Jan. 22.

The college president said many staff and faculty members had worked to address the issues in the accreditation warning. She praised Hills and Chief Research and Effectiveness Officer Laura Wichman, the college's designated liaison in the accreditation process, for their leadership.

The accreditation warning led to an evaluation of and improvements in policy and operations, the silver lining of the process, McKown said. "All of these were good changes," she said.