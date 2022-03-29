McLennan County may spend $10M in COVID-19 money on TSTC training center

Waco attorney Mike Dixon said McLennan County can spend $10 million in American Rescue Plan money to build a job training center, citing a massive rule book from the U.S. Treasury Department on his desk.

"Page 117 says workforce training centers are qualifying projects," Dixon said. He has done his research, and he may do more, as McLennan County commissioners Tuesday affirmed interest in so spending a fifth of the $49 million the feds sent their way in a pandemic-related stimulus package.

Texas State Technical College has approached commissioners and the Waco City Council to participate in building a $23 million training center in Waco's industrial district. TSTC envisions a place to perform customized job training for industrial businesses, one that helps bridge the gap between what locals know and what businesses need employees to know.

That gap is not hampering efforts to bring high-paying industry to Central Texas, said Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. Collins said the center represents a proactive approach, one catering to industries requiring a higher skill set, while also giving individuals the chance to broaden their horizon.

"In Central Texas there are 7,000 jobs we don't have citizens in, and about half are due to a technical skills gap," said Jeff Kilgore, TSTC-Waco vice chancellor and chief academic officer.

Kilgore has become TSTC's point person in talks with city and county leaders, local chambers of commerce, school districts and managers of advanced manufacturing companies.

"If all is approved as planned, TSTC will own and operate the facility as one of its training centers," Kilgore said. "But actually industry will be driving the design of the facility, its programs and the curriculum."

Kilgore has networked with the Area Industry Managers committee, a group formed in 1990 to serve as the local voice of advanced manufacturing. It has 60 member companies, and representatives meet regularly to discuss best practices, legislative issues and air concerns. Member companies include Allergan, Time Manufacturing, Mars Wrigley Confectionery, Owens-Illinois, Sherwin-Williams and Caterpillar, among others, according to its website.

County commissioners have voiced support for the training center. Waco City Council heard a presentation about it during a work session, but has taken no formal action, Chief of Staff Ashley Nystrom said Tuesday.

"Agreements are still in draft," Nystrom said. "Those will come back for consideration for approval. City leadership has been meeting with TSTC and county leadership, beyond hearing the presentation."

McLennan County still has allocated only $16.9 million of the $49 million it has been promised from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a breakdown released Tuesday by County Administrator Dustin Chapman. Projects and programs funded to date include Waco Family Medicine, $2.5 million, and Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, $3 million.

Ten area volunteer fire departments received funding ranging from $15,000 apiece for China Spring, Elm Mott, Valley Mills and West on the high end to $2,000 for Crawford on the lower end. An array of programs fell into categories classified as public health, negative economic impacts, infrastructure, revenue replacement and administrative.

A sampling approved for funding includes Friends for Life, $348,000; Greater Waco Sports Commission, $96,525; Cen-Tex Minority Business Equity Fund, $50,000; Cenikor, $24,500; Trinity Sports, $71,000; Meals on Wheels, $128,000; and Cultural Arts of Waco, $10,000.

Commissioners are weighing allocating $4.4 million to address unacceptable arsenic levels in the drinking water of several small communities, most of which are served by companies that rely on well water. The list includes Axtell, Leroy, Prairie Hill, Riesel and Jarrell, among others.

Meanwhile, TSTC continues to consider at least two possible sites for its training center, both owned by the Waco Industrial Foundation. The training center would occupy 40,000 to 60,000 square feet and would be filled with tools and equipment valued at $2 million to $4 million, Kilgore said. Operational costs would run $1 million to $1.5 million annually.

"This will become a TSTC training center, and we will fulfill all operational and maintenance needs," Curtis Cleveland, a former industry recruiter for the Waco chamber and now a member of the TSTC Board of Regents, said after the school's initial pitch to commissioners earlier this month.

"We're building in the middle of the industrial park because that's where the jobs are," Cleveland said at the time, referring to the concentration of industrial operations around Texas Central Parkway, Imperial Drive and Bagby Avenue, across town from the TSTC campus.

Kilgore said TSTC is determined to open the training center by fall 2023. He said a pilot program will unfold this summer at the Region 12 Education Service Center at Bagby Avenue and West Loop 340.

"We are creating accessible and doable pathways out of poverty for the unemployed and the under-employed," Kilgore said.

He said the greatest near-term need and the target of "tight focus" is industrial training, a curriculum that produces machinists, welders and technicians, "someone who can run a manufacturing floor, a shop floor."

Longer term, he said, he believes other career-building partners, including Baylor University and McLennan Community College, will create more opportunities linked to the TSTC-managed training center.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.