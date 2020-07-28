McLennan County school-delay order rescinded after TEA, Paxton moves; Local authority still urging September start

Waco ISD

Paxton’s opinion does not change much for Waco ISD, Superintendent Susan Kincannon said in a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday evening, shortly after a conference call between superintendents and the state education commissioner but before Verner rescinded the local order Tuesday night. Waco ISD already approved a plan to start both in-person and remote instruction Sept. 8.

“We have been looking to our local health authorities all along as the experts in the field, and we will continue to value their expertise as we approach the start of the school year,” Kincannon said. “If we need to change directions, we will do so.”

Registration is open for Waco ISD students, and they can choose either in-person or remote instruction, even if they have already registered. Families can register at WacoISD.org/enroll.

Kincannon said the incessant changes to school reopening guidelines has been frustrating because it feels like schools have become part of a political game.