McLennan County public school districts showed moderate change, mostly positive, in their average scores in the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness released earlier this month, with most districts scoring above the state average in math, reading and science.

A look at scores for third, fifth and eighth graders shows a majority of the 20 public school and charter districts in McLennan County topped the state average for passing in reading and math.

Students in grades three and up are tested in the STAAR exams, known as End of Course exams at the high school level. The Tribune-Herald is examining third, fifth and eighth grade scores for year-to-year comparisons.

Of 20 public school and public charter districts in the county, 14 met or exceeded the state average for third-grade reading, 12 for fifth-grade reading and 14 for eighth-grade reading. In math, 14 equaled or surpassed the state average for third graders, 12 for fifth graders and 11 for eighth graders. In Bruceville-Eddy, all fifth graders passed the state math test.

Compared with their scores from last year, 13 increased in third-grade reading, nine in fifth-grade reading and nine in eighth-grade reading. In math, 15 improved in their third grade average, nine in fifth grade and 12 in eighth grade.

Hallsburg ISD does not serve students past sixth grade, so only 19 school systems are counted for eighth grade, and Valley Mills ISD is not included in the count of McLennan County schools.

Educators contacted for this story caution about comparisons of this year's results to last year's due to the Texas Education Agency's major revision to the test, given last spring. The test given last spring, changed to better align with the state curriculum taught in classrooms, increased the number of correct questions needed to achieve "approaches," "meets" and "masters" grade levels, the classifications considered passing. Reading skills tests had new writing components where students had to compose answers to questions rather than pick a multiple choice selection.

Last spring's test also was the first administered solely online rather than by paper forms.

The TEA also has revised its criteria for school accountability ratings, where districts and campuses are given a letter grade based on student performance, graduation rates, post-secondary readiness and other metrics. The letter grades will be released Sept. 28 and some district leaders and trustees fear the combination of stiffer STAAR and accountability standards will mean more failing grades before districts can adjust.

WISD joins suit

Seven public school districts, from the Rio Grande Valley, West Texas, and Travis and Tarrant counties, filed suit against Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath on Aug. 24, claiming the new accountability standards, retroactively applied, will "negatively impact" their districts. The TEA earlier informed administrators that the new standards will likely lower many districts' ratings a letter grade or more. Districts and schools receiving a failing grade could see their enrollment drop as a result, which would reduce their state funding, the suit claims.

Waco Independent School District trustees authorized Superintendent Susan Kincannon last week to add Waco ISD to the suit, and district officials expect more districts will take action regarding the state's change.

"When students and teachers take the STAAR test in the spring, they deserve to know how it will be graded," Kincannon said in a statement Tuesday. "It’s unfair, and quite frankly, it violates state law for TEA to change the accountability rules months later. Even today, TEA still has not given school districts the final rules explaining how the results of last spring’s tests will be measured for accountability ratings. I am encouraged that our school board decided to join with other school districts around the state to challenge TEA’s decision to put politics ahead of student learning."

Despite the changes, some districts were pleased with how their students performed with this year's STAAR. At China Spring ISD, passing rates in reading and math largely were above 80% with the fifth grade at 77% passing for math and science.

Kristen Dutschmann, China Spring's executive director for curriculum and information assessment, attributed student success to broad collaboration.

"It was a lot of hard work from students, teachers and campus administrators. To me, it took a lot of creative thinking to make sure students were prepared," Dutschmann said.

Part of that preparation involved exposing students through class warmups and testing to question formats, such as written answers or typing responses online, they might encounter on the STAAR test. "To a great extent, it comes back to good teaching. At China Spring, we've always placed an emphasis on best teaching practices," she said.

Local improvements

Midway ISD saw small increases across the board compared to the past two years and passing percentage rates in the high 80s. District officials declined to comment on this year's test scores and what they mean until they inform Midway ISD trustees at their next board meeting, spokesperson Traci Marlin said.

Sandra Hancock, Connally ISD assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said she is encouraged by improved reading and math scores across the district, but there is still concern at the elementary school and junior high, two campuses the TEA had rated "improvement required."

"I feel like we have some momentum moving forward," Hancock said.

The district will move to a hybrid schedule in the coming month that will allow half-day tutoring on Fridays for students needing additional academic help. Hancock said administrators also will be looking for ways to replicate the success found at some grade levels to other grades. One of the district's challenges has been filling teacher vacancies from a highly competitive candidate pool, with those hires seen as needed to increase teaching stability and continuity that aids student learning, she said.

West ISD students also improved their math and reading scores, with fifth-grade math barely missing that mark, and passing percentage rates in the 90s or high 80s. Superintendent David Truitt also said collaboration not only with students, teachers and staff members within the district, but the West community, has helped students. Students also are required to set academic growth goals for themselves with regular tracking of how they are progressing toward those goals, he said.

"There's a lot of communication and a lot of conversations," Truitt said.

In an effort to grow the number of students on the "meets" or "masters" levels, the higher of the passing classifications, the district is looking at ways to lower class sizes and has lengthened the time of reading and math classes for middle school students, he said.