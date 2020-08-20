Midway adopts lower tax rate, Waco considers decreasing its rate; both face budget deficits

Both the Waco and Midway Independent School Districts plan to lower their tax rates for the 2020-21 fiscal year, although those decreases will not translate into savings for the average homeowner, finance officials said.
Increasing property values likely will negate any savings the tax rates may have provided, according to school finance officials and preliminary property value estimates from the McLennan County Appraisal District.
After facing delays in the appraisal protest process because of COVID-19, the McLennan County Appraisal District released certified estimates early this month showing countywide appraisals for 2020 rose to more than $19 billion, a 4.83% increase. Appraisals each year are based on values as of January.
Cities and school districts throughout the county saw year-over-year increases in property values except one: Midway ISD. But home values in Midway ISD increased by about 3.7% on average, Midway's Assistant Superintendent for Finance Wesley Brooks said in a previous interview.
Midway ISD trustees adopted a tax rate this week of $1.235 per $100 of property value. That rate is down 1.5 cents from last fiscal year's rate of $1.25 per $100 of property value. The owner of an average-value home, which has increased from $225,033 to $233,384, would see an annual tax bill increase of $69.39.
The Waco ISD board voted last week to adopt a proposed tax rate of $1.26 per $100 valuation, which is lower than last fiscal year's rate of $1.30. The school board will hold a public hearing on the proposed tax rate and district budget at 6 p.m. Aug. 27. The meeting will be open to the public and held at the Waco ISD administration building, 115 S. Fifth St.
The slightly lower proposed tax rate probably will not save Waco ISD households any money though, because the average taxable value of a residence has increased by roughly $10,000, or almost 10%, since last fiscal year, according to the appraisal district. The tax rate of $1.26 per $100 valuation would increase annual property taxes on a home of the district's average value, $117,499, by about $92.
Budget challenges
Both school districts are facing budget challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, including deficits in state funding that will be partially plugged by federal and state coronavirus relief funds.
Midway ISD transferred $57,270 from its fund balance to its general fund to compensate for additional costs because of COVID-19, including the hiring of a districtwide nurse to help with contact tracing, an increase in the district's contribution to employee health insurance and extra stipends for career and technical education teachers who teach multiple courses.
The school district budgeted for $74,717,173 in revenue from local, state and federal sources, with the bulk, or $55,637,404, coming from local revenue sources. The district has planned for $74,774,443 in expenditures.
At the same time, Waco ISD expects to receive almost $4 million less in local, state and federal revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year compared to this year, with the largest cuts coming from state revenue sources, said Sheryl Davis, assistant superintendent for finance and operations. The district expects to receive about $3 million less in state revenue.
Waco ISD's proposed budget calls for $160,532,322 in expected revenue and $165,092,269 in expenditures, leaving a budget deficit of almost $5 million. Like Midway, the district plans to offset the deficit using its fund balance.
