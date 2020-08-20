Midway adopts lower tax rate, Waco considers decreasing its rate; both face budget deficits

Both the Waco and Midway Independent School Districts plan to lower their tax rates for the 2020-21 fiscal year, although those decreases will not translate into savings for the average homeowner, finance officials said.

Increasing property values likely will negate any savings the tax rates may have provided, according to school finance officials and preliminary property value estimates from the McLennan County Appraisal District.

After facing delays in the appraisal protest process because of COVID-19, the McLennan County Appraisal District released certified estimates early this month showing countywide appraisals for 2020 rose to more than $19 billion, a 4.83% increase. Appraisals each year are based on values as of January.

Cities and school districts throughout the county saw year-over-year increases in property values except one: Midway ISD. But home values in Midway ISD increased by about 3.7% on average, Midway's Assistant Superintendent for Finance Wesley Brooks said in a previous interview.

Midway ISD trustees adopted a tax rate this week of $1.235 per $100 of property value. That rate is down 1.5 cents from last fiscal year's rate of $1.25 per $100 of property value. The owner of an average-value home, which has increased from $225,033 to $233,384, would see an annual tax bill increase of $69.39.