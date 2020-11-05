 Skip to main content
Midway crowns homecoming queen
Midway crowns homecoming queen

Midway homecoming queen

Midway High School senior Italia Vega was crowned homecoming queen at halftime of the Panthers’ game with Waco High on Friday night. She was crowned by seniors (from left) Korbyn Peaslee, Walker Garrett and Nico Veloz.
