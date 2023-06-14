Cecilia Winters, a 2023 Midway High School graduate, is spending her summer in Delaware and plans to emerge as a licensed pilot before she heads to college in Vermont.

Winters graduated ahead of her class and is one of just 28 high schoolers selected for a recently created U.S. Navy civilian pilot training program that started Monday and continues through early August. The same qualities that helped Winters get into the program helped her excel in Midway's Marine Corps Junior ROTC program and will help her pay her way through college, said Jacob Urban, her JROTC instructor and a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel.

"Cecilia was a third-year cadet in our program and because of her discipline, character and performance, she rose to a position normally set aside for fourth-year cadets and these same characteristics helped her to be selected for the summer flight academy," Urban said. "She was also selected for a Marine Corps option Naval ROTC scholarship to college."

In the summer flight academy, which the Commander of Naval Air Forces established in 2021 to increase diversity among Navy aviators, the Navy partners with select universities throughout the country to provide flight training to participating students, according to a press release. The cost of the program is $28,000 per student but is offered free of charge and with no obligations for the students. The students who complete the work earn a private pilot license and five college credits.

Winters said she felt inspired by a pilot character in the 2019 film "Midway," directed by Roland Emmerich, a dramatized retelling of the Battle of Midway from the Pacific theater of World War II.

“That pilot was very assertive, and he didn’t let his people fly a mission that could have killed them without him,” Winters said. “He was a real person and a good leader. I want to make an impact like that.”

Winters said she plans to attend Norwich University, a private military college in Vermont, this fall. She wants to study criminal justice. Her goals are to be a criminal investigator, an infantry officer or a naval aviator in Marine Corps.

In high school Winters ran track and took part in JROTC while also making good grades and working a job, Urban said. As an emancipated minor, she overcame a great deal of adversity to accomplish all of this, he said.

Urban said he saw a lot of changes in the Marine Corps during his 21 year career.

“Cece embodies the ideal officer candidate for today’s Marine Corps because she’s intelligent, but also flexible and open minded,” Urban said. “Because of her work ethic and moral character, she will do very well.”