Midway High School student tests positive for COVID-19, 23 others under quarantine

A Midway High School senior has tested positive for COVID-19, just days after classes started Monday in McLennan County's second-largest school district.
Midway High Principal Alison Smith sent a letter to families Friday morning, notifying them of the confirmed test result, as required by the state.
At least 23 other students have been ordered to quarantine after coming into close contact with the student, district spokesperson Traci Marlin said. Close contact is defined by the state as being directly exposed to the sick student or being within 6 feet of the student for at least 15 minutes.
Marlin said the number of students ordered to quarantine likely will be higher because of contact the sick student had outside of school. The extent of exposure outside of the campus is still being determined.
Additionally, one staff member is under quarantine after coming into contact with the sick student's family during an "outside of school activity," Marlin said.
This is the second senior to test positive for COVID-19 in the Midway Independent School District. A student athlete tested positive in June.
The district established its own COVID-19 dashboard at midwayisd.org/Page/20980 to keep the community informed. It is updated every morning.
In the days before Midway ISD reopened, a staff member at Woodway Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, Principal Angela Kirkpatrick said in a letter to families and staff on Aug. 21. The district declined to name the staff member but said all workers, mainly school leadership, who came into contact with the individual who tested positive will quarantine at home, including Kirkpatrick.
