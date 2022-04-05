Midway High senior wins Rotary Club scholarship her mother won 36 years ago

Following in her mother's footsteps, Midway High School senior Courtney Janecka on Tuesday was named winner of the 2022 Youth Citizenship Award presented by the Rotary Club of Waco and the Tribune-Herald.

Janecka is the daughter of Darrell Janecka and Cindy Janecka, who was named the Youth Citizenship Award winner in 1986. Janecka plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin. She will pursue bachelor's and master's degrees in social work, and is considering law school as she hopes to provide legal expertise to educational and social service programs primarily serving Hispanic people, she said.

"I intend to minor in Spanish. I love the language, and my work may take me outside the country," Janecka said. "Texas is a great place to use it, too."

The 42nd annual Youth Citizenship Awards recognized 22 high school seniors in McLennan County. Each was introduced at Tuesday's ceremony attended by family, friends and school representatives.

A committee uses the Rotary Club's motto of "Service Above Self" in choosing five finalists after interviews. The winner receives a $4,000 scholarship, and four finalists receive scholarships worth $2,000 each.

Finalists were Crawford High School's Madison Willis, who is heavily involved in suicide prevention causes, including helping to launch Out of the Darkness Walk in Waco; Waco High School's Abigail Zimmerman, who favors a career in politics and will study history at either Rice University, Brandeis University or Wellesley College; Brayden Faulkner, an All-State linebacker at China Spring High School who received a scholarship to Lamar University, where he will study mechanical engineering; and Robinson High School's Abby Lynn Trojanowski, who hopes to earn a marine veterinary degree and work in a rescue clinic.

Courtney Janecka has packed much into her life at an early age. She competed in the Salsa, Guac & Queso Competition at Midway High, where she coordinated float decorating for the Dia de los Muertos Parade. She kick boxes. She earned a top 3% academic rank in her senior class. She sits for babies, dogs and houses. She stocked shelves at Caritas, served Thanksgiving meals to the homeless in Fort Worth, and traveled to Belize to paint houses and build a church. She led worship at My Brother's Keeper, logged 1,900 hours of community service over four years, held up delivery signs at The Salvation Army, went door-to-door collecting food for the First Baptist Church of Woodway's food pantry, led tours of historic Waco homes and gave away books in England.

She was Cinderella in "Cinderella," advanced to state in both music and literature composition, sang Christmas carols at Royal Manor Nursing Home, and prepared meals for women and children at a refugee camp in Uganda.

But what she is most proud of is Courtney's Creations, she said in her Youth Citizenship Award summary. Courtney's Creations are beaded bracelets she began making and selling as her mother survived a battle with breast cancer. Her mom wrote two books about what she went through, and the hope that kept her afloat, and Janecka wanted to share her mom's story with others. Sale of the bracelets raised money to make the books available free of charge.

"Over the last nine years we have made more than 1,800 bracelets and raised more than $20,000 to put towards this ministry," Janecka wrote.

"I have seen it grow from just a little girl's idea to what it is today," she said. "Courtney's Creations has remained a priority in my life. … There have been so many stories of how a simple beaded bracelet offered someone a ray of sunshine just when they needed it, and it has been an honor to be part of that. It has also given me an opportunity to work alongside my mom."

