Midway intermediate schools out, major elementary rezoning for next year

The biggest pieces of Midway Independent School District's $148 million puzzle to accommodate brisk population growth will be in place by the start of next school year.

To make it happen, about a third of elementary school students will be drawn into a different attendance zone than they are in now.

The district is only having to build one new 750-student elementary school to make make room for 10,700 students by 2029, about 2,500 more than when voters approved the $148 million bond package in 2019. To make the math work, Midway is also expanding or renovating four other schools, doing away with intermediate schools and has adjusted attendance zones accordingly.

“The main thing is addressing growth in the district, and we are doing that by realigning the grade levels to minimize the construction we needed,” district spokesperson Traci Marlin said.

The shifting attendance zones that come with the realignment have caused some issues for parents though, said Chris Griesemer, a former graphic design and multimedia teacher at Midway High School who now is a father to a first grader at South Bosque Elementary School.

The Griesemer family's house is not being drawn into a different attendance zone, but others were not so lucky.