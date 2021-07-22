Midway ISD awards choir scholarships

Eight Midway High School Choir students were awarded scholarships at the annual choir banquet held in The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway.
Pictured are (from left) choir director Jeff Rice, assistant director Caleb Overstreet, Evan Watts, Shepard Helton, Jonathan Ayers, Meredith Villarrial, Brooklyn Lankford, Carrigan Young, Mary Claire Gunn, Claire Coley and associate director Jannifer Rice.
A $1,000 Harrell Family Realty scholarship was awarded to Ayers; the other students received $500 scholarships, which were presented by the Midway High School Choir Booster Club.
