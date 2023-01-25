Midway ISD finalizes Allen as new superintendent

The Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees concluded its superintendent search Wednesday, securing Chris Allen as the district's new leader.

Trustees voted unanimously to finalize the contract following former Superintendent George Kazanas' retirement announcement in September. The board named Allen the lone finalist for the position Jan. 3.

Allen has served as superintendent of Marble Falls ISD since 2015. He was also principal of Midway High School from 2008 to 2011 before taking other administrative positions in the district.

Allen arrived to Waco on Wednesday morning with a dolly and boxes already in tow, district spokesperson Traci Marlin said. He was joined at Wednesday's school board meeting by his wife and youngest son who will finish out the school year with Marble Falls ISD.

The unanimous vote prompted applause from the large crowd that gathered in the Midway ISD Administration Building board room. Many attendees were faculty members who worked with Allen during his previous stint at Midway ready to welcome him back.

"Before we adjourn let me just say how excited that I am. … You and I worked together when you worked here before," board President Pete Rusek said to Allen Wednesday. "I know what an outstanding individual you are and it is truly an honor and a pleasure to have you back, Chris."

Rusek said sometimes it takes longer to get to the end goal than what would be expected, but the end result is certainly worth it. He and other board members agreed they are happy to have Allen back.

In early December, the board had named Joseph Coburn of Fort Worth as its lone finalist for the position, but Coburn dropped out, citing personal reasons, before agreeing to a contract with the district. Allen was among five candidates, including Coburn, the board interviewed.

Allen is set to take office Feb. 1 in time for athletic signing day.