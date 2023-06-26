Midway Independent School District announced the promotion of two elementary school principals last week.

Chelsea Lippe will be the new principal at Park Hill Elementary School, while Nicole Grygar is taking the reins at Woodway Elementary School.

Lippe taught elementary school for five years in Irving and Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISDs before becoming an elementary assistant principal. She has been an assistant principal at River Valley since moving to Waco in 2018.

Among many duties, Lippe helped develop and monitor River Valley’s Campus Improvement Plan goals, including reforming teacher planning groups that helped the campus improve its “closing the gaps” score to the highest possible score of 100 in state ratings.

Lippe has also served as a campus safety coordinator, behavior coordinator, Title IX coordinator, attendance facilitator, and assisted in the school’s rebranding and construction process as it transitioned to a middle school.

“She does everything whole-hearted, full effort, all in,” said River Valley Principal Paul Offill. “That also applies to relationships. She genuinely cares about people, remembers the littlest things, checks in, and it is all heartfelt.”

Lippe graduated from Midwestern State University and has a master’s degree from Lamar University. She is currently pursuing her doctorate in educational leadership from Texas Tech University. She and her husband, Landon, have a first grader and a prekindergartener attending Park Hill Elementary School.

With 16 years experience in education, Grygar joined Midway in 2013 as a Woodway Elementary science teacher and was named a 2014 finalist for the President’s Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching, also winning the Texas Medical Association’s Ernest and Sarah Butler Award for Excellence in Science Teaching as well as the Midway ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year award in 2019.

She is currently assistant principal at Hewitt Elementary School.

“Mrs. Grygar is committed to campus growth in academics, performance, and teacher retention,” said Superintendent Chris Allen. “She also has a special commitment and understanding of the Woodway Elementary community; she taught at Woodway for seven years.”

Grygar has a bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University and a master’s degree from Tarleton State University. She is currently pursing her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She and her husband, Brent, have three children in Midway ISD in the third through seventh grades.