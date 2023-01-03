Midway ISD names former Midway High principal as lone superintendent finalist

Chris Allen, a former Midway Independent School District official who now heads Marble Falls ISD, is the lone finalist for Midway's superintendent position.

Midway ISD trustees on Tuesday voted unanimously for Allen, with plans to finalize the hire in late January follinwg a state-mandated waiting period of 21 days.

The announcement comes two weeks after the previous finalist, Joseph Coburn of Fort Worth, withdrew his candidacy citing personal reasons.

Allen served as Midway High School principal for 2008 to 2011, then took the newly created role of assistant superintendent for administrative services and served as interim superintendent before the appointment of George Kazanas in 2012.

In his administrative role, Allen was credited with pioneering the district's safety and security program and overseeing the district's response to budget cuts.

Allen has also served as deputy superintendent at Lake Travis ISD and has served since 2015 as Marble Falls ISD superintendent.

In a statement, Midway ISD Board President Pete Rusek said community members stated a desire during the search process for a candidate with both "outside experience" and knowledge of Midway ISD.

"How very fortunate to find both," Rusek stated. "Dr. Allen knows and understands Midway's history, traditions and expectation. He also brings a wealth of new ideas, knowledge and experience from his time in Lake Travis ISD and Marble Falls ISD."

Allen also has campus experience in Grapevine-Colleyville and Birdville ISDs.

He has a doctorate in educational administration from the University of Texas at Austin and bachelor's and master's degrees from UT-Arlington.

This story will be updated.