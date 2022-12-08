Midway ISD names Fort Worth school official as new superintendent

The Midway Independent School District board voted unanimously Thursday to name Joseph Coburn, current chief of operations at Fort Worth ISD, as its lone finalist in its superintendent search.

Coburn would replace George Kazanas, who has served at the post more than a decade and announced in September that he would retire in January 2023.

In accordance with the Texas Public Information Act, Coburn must wait 21 days after the lone finalist announcement to officially sign an employment contract, which will also finalize his start date.

In Coburn's present job, he's overseen "transportation efficiency, facility master planning, reduced capital planning costs and led a customer service culture shift in district operations," according to a district press release.

Coburn presided over 69 campuses in a previous job at Lewisville ISD, according to a Midway press release. At Lewisville ISD he led the safety and security, athletics, fine arts, health services, counseling and afterschool care departments.

Coburn started as an assistant band director at Fort Bend ISD. He later held curriculum roles in secondary education at Georgetown Independent School District and Tyler ISD and was superintendent at Decatur ISD.

Coburn's education includes a doctoral degree in philosophy and educational administration from Texas A&M University, and he is affiliated with the Texas Association of School Administrators, Texas Association of School Business Officials and the American Society for Curriculum Development.

“Through surveys and focus groups, our community gave clear direction to the board that integrity and a student-centric focus were the most important attributes in a superintendent,” said Midway Board President Pete Rusek. “The two things that stood out about Joe Coburn were exactly that – integrity, honesty, and the ability to build trust, and that throughout everything he says and does, he kept coming back to what is best for students. The student experience was always front and center of his every thought, idea, and initiative, not just a talking point.”