Midway ISD National Merit honorees recognized

Joshua is the son of Tom and Michele Ikeda, of Hewitt. He is a member of the Midway Panther Band and runs track. Outside of school he is active with Boy Scouts.

His plans are to attend the University of Texas in Austin and major in engineering.

Emily is daughter of Rice and Susie Mellen, of Woodway. She is a National AP Scholar with Distinction and a member of the National Honor Society. Emily is an active musician who began playing the cello in elementary school. She participated in the All-Region orchestra and has received a Superior rating at the State Junior Festival for the past five years. This has led to six All-State honors in cello solo, concerto, duet and trio awarded by the National Federation of Music Clubs.

Emily played varsity volleyball for Midway and played for Waco Juniors Volleyball Club for three years. She is a member of Redeemer Presbyterian Church and is active in the youth program. Upon graduation, Emily plans to pursue a degree in chemical engineering.

David is the son of Yoo-Mi Chin, of Woodway. He is a cellist with theprincipal symphony orchestra, captain of varsity debate team, is on the UIL academics math team, and is a member of both the Spanish Club and Spanish National Honor Society.