Midway ISD National Merit honorees recognized

Ten Midway High School students have been recognized through the National Merit program, with Ben Heston being named a National Merit Semifinalist.
Ben is the son of Jim and Jodi Heston, of Hewitt. He is a member of the Midway Panther Band. In addition to his semifinalist status, he has earned academic awards including AP Scholar with Honor, Texas Music Educators Association Solo and Ensemble gold medalist, UIL Region Band member, National Spanish Examinations silver medalist, and was a Cyberpatriot Round 3 qualifier.
Outside of school, he is a member of the Calvary Baptist Church youth group. He hopes to attend California Institute of Technology (Caltech) to earn a computer science degree.
National Merit Finalists will be named in February.
Five Midway High School students were named National Merit Commended Scholars, ranking in the top 5% of the nation. They are Ben Eckert, Joshua Ikeda, Emily Mellen, David Park and Drew Pinkstaff.
Ben is the son of Jon and Carolyn Eckert, of Woodway. He is in the National Honor Society, and has won Midway Student of the Week and Panther Pride awards. He is a member of the PALs (Peer Assistance Leadership) program and was captain of his basketball team last year.
He is a member of the Harris Creek and First Woodway youth groups. He plans to attend Baylor University and study economics.
Joshua is the son of Tom and Michele Ikeda, of Hewitt. He is a member of the Midway Panther Band and runs track. Outside of school he is active with Boy Scouts.
His plans are to attend the University of Texas in Austin and major in engineering.
Emily is daughter of Rice and Susie Mellen, of Woodway. She is a National AP Scholar with Distinction and a member of the National Honor Society. Emily is an active musician who began playing the cello in elementary school. She participated in the All-Region orchestra and has received a Superior rating at the State Junior Festival for the past five years. This has led to six All-State honors in cello solo, concerto, duet and trio awarded by the National Federation of Music Clubs.
Emily played varsity volleyball for Midway and played for Waco Juniors Volleyball Club for three years. She is a member of Redeemer Presbyterian Church and is active in the youth program. Upon graduation, Emily plans to pursue a degree in chemical engineering.
David is the son of Yoo-Mi Chin, of Woodway. He is a cellist with theprincipal symphony orchestra, captain of varsity debate team, is on the UIL academics math team, and is a member of both the Spanish Club and Spanish National Honor Society.
He has academic distinctions including National AP Scholar, National Spanish Exam gold and silver medals, three-time UIL State Solo and Ensemble Division I rating winner, was a UIL Cross-Examination Debate state qualifier, and was a 2019-20 Waco Symphony Youth Orchestra Concerto Competition winner.
Outside of school, he volunteers for Music for Heroes at the Doris Miller Veterans Affairs Medical Center and is a praise team cellist at Korean United Methodist Church. His plans are to work in the field of physics.
Drew is the son of David and Kristin Pinkstaff, of McGregor. He is a four-year member of the varsity tennis team as well as a captain, a 2020-21 Spanish Club officer and a member of the National Honor Society. He has earned awards such as Advanced Placement Scholar and a National Spanish Exam silver medalist.
He is a member of Teen Leadership Waco, the Symphony Belles and Brass frequently volunteers at the Talitha Koum Institute and is a private tennis instructor. He plans to study premed/chemistry and then attend medical school.
There were four National Hispanic Scholars, including Sarah Logan, Adrian Tipton and Jo’Anthony Torres. Margaret Thaller is Midway’s first National Indigenous Scholar in addition to being a National Hispanic Scholar.
Sarah is the daughter of Veronica and Joseph Logan, of Waco. She is a member of the National Honor Society, a regional robotics champion and earned first team academic all-district for soccer. She is a member of the girls robotics team, Spanish Club, plays varsity soccer, and runs cross country and track.
Outside of school, she volunteers with her church and Caritas and plays on a select soccer team. She plans to pursue a biomedical sciences degree at Texas A&M.
Margaret is the daughter of Drs. Katherine and Ephraim Thaller. She is an AP Scholar with Distinction and a silver and bronze medalist on the National Spanish Exam. She is involved in National Honor Society, art and theater.
She plans to study neuroscience in college and hopes to attend medical school with the goal of practicing neuropsychology.
Adrian is the son of Shane and Kenny Tipton, of Woodway. He earned Duke TIP (Talent Identification Program) honors. He is active in charity work, including raising money for the American Cancer Society.
He plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin and study genetic engineering.
Jo’Anthony is the son of Donny Torres, of Hewitt, and Emilia Elkins, of Waco. He has earned various academic awards as well as Panther Pride honors.
He plans to attend Baylor University where he will pursue a degree in mathematics.
