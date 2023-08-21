The Midway Independent School District board has approved an 18.5-cent tax rate decrease, including a 15.5-cent decrease to its maintenance and operations rate to account for state-mandated compression.

The board also called for a voter-approved tax rate election in November that would add the other 3 cents it cut from the interest and sinking rate back to the M&O rate, leveraging $3.75 million in revenue that would help pay for teacher salaries.

The district’s adopted tax rate of almost 94 cents per $100 valuation represents its largest reduction in history, according to a press release. The rate passed unanimously with a 7-0 vote Aug. 15.

The 18.5-cent decrease from last year’s rate of more than $1.12 per $100 valuation is tied to the Legislature’s school tax rate compression, which places limits on districts’ maintenance and operations rates and aims to supplement the lost local tax revenue with state funding.

Under Texas’ formula for school funding, as local revenues go up, state funding generally comes down, and local taxpayers end up footing a larger percentage of the tax bill than the state as property values continue to increase, Midway ISD board President Pete Rusek said. He said the point of tax rate compression is to relieve local taxpayers of school districts’ tax burden, evening out the state and local shares.

The average taxable value for homes in Midway ISD is $246,982, a decrease of $25,190 from last year thanks to an expected jump in homestead exemptions. The state Legislature approved $100,000 homestead exemptions, up from $40,000, that will also appear on ballots in November. With the approved lower tax rate and expected higher exemptions, the average homeowner would pay some $2,297 in property taxes to the district, about $751 less than last year.

Midway’s rate decrease is made up of about 18.5 cents on the M&O side fueled mainly by state compression, and 3 cents on the interest and sinking side. However, the tax rate election the board called — a separate issue from the state-mandated compression — could add those three I&S pennies back to the M&O side to create local revenue not recaptured by the state’s formula. The total cut to the tax rate would be 18.5 cents.

The Midway tax rate election will ask voters to approve a 3-cent increase to the district’s M&O rate, though the ballot will not reflect the corresponding decrease to its interest and sinking rate already factored into the set tax rate. The 3-cent M&O increase would account for three “golden pennies” in the Tier 2 funding category, an exercise of local control in school finance, and yield $3.75 million that would fund teacher salaries.

“Even with the increase of our Tier 2 pennies, the three additional golden pennies, and the offset of the I&S by 3 cents there’s still going to be a total decrease in our taxpayers’ total tax rate by 18.54 cents,” Assistant Superintendent for Finance Wesley Brooks said at Midway’s August board meeting.

If Midway voters approve the three-cent increase, the district’s budget would still reflect a $1.72 million adopted deficit, Brooks said.

If the voter-approved tax rate does not pass, Midway’s tax rate would sit at 90 cents per $100 valuation. Without the three golden pennies, that deficit jumps to $5.51 million, with $2.22 million less in local revenue and $1.56 million less in state revenue coming in for the district, he said.

Midway’s fiscal year 2024 budget includes 20 additional board-approved professional positions and 10 paraprofessional positions and raises of 4% for paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff, 3% for teachers and 2% for administrators.